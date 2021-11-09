She Can't Be Serious? Kamala Harris Really Asked This Question During a NASA Presentation

Okay, she’s not totally hidden—but you can see why her presence has been curbed immensely since inauguration day. Vice President Kamala Harris just sucks. Her approvals are in the 20s—they’re worse than Joe Biden’s numbers. By default, her position is seen as something of an heir apparent to the top job. She’s not going to get it. Her 2020 campaign was a disaster for a variety of reasons, including bad staffing, lack of discipline, no strategy, and no messaging. That’s has leeched into the vice president’s office. She’s not likable. I thought Hillary Clinton was horrible—Harris might be worse. And just as she was let out recently, we all saw why the Biden White House wants to roll her back into the cereal box.

She interrupted a NASA presentation to ask if we can track racism in trees or something. I’m not kidding.

This week @ NASA:



• @VP toured @NASAGoddard

• #Landsat 9’s first images unveiled

• Celebrating 21 years of humans working in space

• Groundbreaking science missions got closer to launch pic.twitter.com/URhBvf82r4 — NASA (@NASA) November 6, 2021

In Case You Missed It: @VP Kamala Harris met with @NASAGoddard scientists and engineers to discuss how our @NASAEarth and @NASAClimate missions help address the climate challenges facing our world: https://t.co/TlgPRIOEkw pic.twitter.com/erVlW0Xgwd — NASA (@NASA) November 7, 2021

Kamala Harris interrupts a NASA presentation to ask if NASA "can measure trees" as part of "environmental justice." pic.twitter.com/POoArDzaGc — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 6, 2021

We have anemic economic growth, rising inflation, an increasingly aggressive China, Americans still trapped in Afghanistan, and a global supply chain crisis—but let’s talk about how foliage has been overtaken by white supremacy.

Launch this woman into the sun.