She Can't Be Serious? Kamala Harris Really Asked This Question During a NASA Presentation

Posted: Nov 09, 2021 2:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Okay, she’s not totally hidden—but you can see why her presence has been curbed immensely since inauguration day. Vice President Kamala Harris just sucks. Her approvals are in the 20s—they’re worse than Joe Biden’s numbers. By default, her position is seen as something of an heir apparent to the top job. She’s not going to get it. Her 2020 campaign was a disaster for a variety of reasons, including bad staffing, lack of discipline, no strategy, and no messaging. That’s has leeched into the vice president’s office. She’s not likable. I thought Hillary Clinton was horrible—Harris might be worse. And just as she was let out recently, we all saw why the Biden White House wants to roll her back into the cereal box. 

She interrupted a NASA presentation to ask if we can track racism in trees or something. I’m not kidding. 

We have anemic economic growth, rising inflation, an increasingly aggressive China, Americans still trapped in Afghanistan, and a global supply chain crisis—but let’s talk about how foliage has been overtaken by white supremacy. 

Launch this woman into the sun.

