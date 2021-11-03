Let's Go Brandon: GOP Clinches Contested City Council Races in NYC

Eric Adams is the new mayor of New York City. He’s a Democrat, but I’m willing to give him a chance for a few reasons. One, he’s a former cop who is now pushing a public safety agenda. Law and order might be coming back. Second, his coalition is hated by progressives. The Nation printed a lengthy piece on Adams where they in no uncertain terms worried that his base could afford this man to ignore key action items. They don’t like it. And last, it’s New York City. Seldom do Republicans win elections here, so a pro-business, pro-law enforcement Democrat is what I can stomach.

I am no Michael Bloomberg fan when it comes to his presidential ambitions or his stance on gun control, but when it comes to running the Big Apple—I’d support him for mayor for life. He kept the streets safe and brought billions of investments into the city. Yet, a sucky Democratic president, spiking crime, and de Blasio the clown has paved way for the GOP to clinch some wins. And these aren’t squishy Republicans either. Some hard core Trump Republicans won city council races last night (via NY Post):

Republicans won four contested City Council races in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island and had a shot at taking a fifth in a potential upset. Pro-Trump Republican Inna Vernikov thumped her Democratic opponent Steve Saperstein for an open seat In southern Brooklyn’s 48th Council district by nearly 30 points. With 87 percent of the vote in, Vernikov, a 37-year-old lawyer and Ukrainian native, garnered 10,768 votes, or 65 percent of the vote, to 5,870 votes, or 35 percent, for Saperstein. She will succeed ex-Councilman Chaim Deutsch, who forfeited his seat earlier this year when he was convicted of tax fraud. The district includes many Russian-speaking and Jewish immigrants in the communities of Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sheepshead Bay and Homecrest. Vernikov ran as an unabashed supporter of former President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. endorsed her in a robocall call to voters. She also opposed coronavirus vaccine mandates. “I’m very excited. This election victory shows that the people are fed up with the progressive policies that have destroyed our city and district,” Vernikov told The Post last night.”

Hell yeah. What I don’t want to see is this push to totally abandon the Trump coalition because of one race. The Trump moment is still a corner piece of the GOP. It obviously can win in unlikely places and that shows the diversity of this coalition. Trump supporters live in areas where elections are decided. They’re a most efficiently dispersed voter based in terms of geography. You cannot just walk away from that.