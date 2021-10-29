Top Clinton Aide Says a US Senator Sexually Assaulted Her, But There's a Catch

A 2018 Supreme Court confirmation fight jarred her memory. Now, she has recounted the time a US senator allegedly sexually assaulted her years ago. The incident occurred in the mid-2000s. Huma Abedin has decided to write a book and she detailed the account, but like a good soldier—didn’t reveal his/or her name. So, it’s a Democrat, then? She also said that she crossed paths with this lawmaker days after the alleged assault and reassured the senator they were still friends. I doubt the Clintons have many Republican friends. Abedin’s book will be released in early November (via The Hill):

Abedin writes in her forthcoming book, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds,” that she attended a dinner in Washington, D.C., with “a few senators and their aides” and then stopped at one of the lawmakers’ homes for a cup of coffee. She said she was invited in after the two had stopped inside his building and was told by the senator to “make myself comfortable on the couch,” according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of her book, set to be released on Nov. 2. Abedin said the senator proceeded to make her a cup of coffee before he took a seat beside her on the couch and started kissing her. “Then, in an instant, it all changed. He plopped down to my right, put his left arm around my shoulder, and kissed me, pushing his tongue into my mouth, pressing me back on the sofa,” Abedin writes. She said she pushed him away and was “utterly shocked,” adding that all she wanted “was for the last 10 seconds to be erased.” […] Abedin also writes that she “buried the incident,” adding that her memory of the alleged assault came back to mind during proceedings for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court in 2018, which was mired by allegations of sexual assault.

So, who could it be? It’s a terrible thing to say, but there’s always a possible angle with anything anyone in the Clinton orbit does. Why? Well, in this realm, it’s politics all the time. Is Abedin preparing for a political run of her own? Who knows? But ‘Me Too’ elements, Kavanaugh, and just Abedin being a loyal Clintonite just draws thoughts that there’s something else at play here with this book and the eventual tour. I’m glad she’s okay, and if this is truly meant as just a book to detail her life and time in DC—then so be it. But her former boss really poisons the well on everything any loyalist does on their own time.