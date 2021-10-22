Biden Surrenders: Joe Admits He Doesn't Have the Votes for a Key Democratic Agenda Item

Joe Biden is learning that you can’t get everything you want. He doesn’t have the mandate to do so. And he’s wasted precious time. Only someone who is braindead would think that a 50-50 Senate and a four-seat majority in the House is a rubber stamp to pass trillions of dollars in new spending that’s mostly centered around the economic action items of the far-left. This isn’t LBJ and The Great Society. LBJ had a mandate to pursue that agenda. Biden decidedly does not. The man cannot multi-task. He gives speeches and thinks that’s solved the crisis. It’s Obama 2.0 except dumber.

Task forces are created with unqualified people who don’t fix the issue. We have rising gas prices, food prices, inflation, an aggressive China, a border crisis, a looming global supply chain nightmare—and this guy is AWOL on all of it. If CNN’s town hall event was meant to dispel that this guy is detached—it failed miserably. He pretty much said we’re all screwed on rising fuel costs. He knew inflation would torch the wallets of working Americans but ‘oh well,’ and he showed signs of dementia again.

Yet, he also admitted that he cannot raise corporate tax rates which have always been a top Democratic Party action item (via MSN):

President Joe Biden said he doesn’t think there are enough Democratic votes to raise tax rates in a deal on his economic agenda, but that he believes he’ll reach an agreement on the overall legislative package. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to get the vote,” he said in response to a question about individual and corporate rates at a CNN town hall on Thursday in Baltimore. “Look, when you’re in the United States Senate and you’re president of the United States and you have 50 Democrats, everyone is the president.” A White House official said Biden was referring only to corporate tax rate increases, not other potential provisions to raise federal revenue, including other tax proposals. Democratic negotiators have been working to address opposition from Senator Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona moderate, to boosting rates. She has agreed to raise tax revenue from companies and the wealthy, according to a person familiar with the matter. But that’s posed a challenge to craft potential alternatives to rate increases.

And still, even now—the packages are in doubt. Biden needs a win on the legislative front. His approvals are in the toilet. Independent voters have abandoned him. And the inflation crisis looks like the next one that’s set to wreck the Biden White House. They already left Americans behind in Afghanistan with that shambolic exit. Now, we have a crisis that hits close to home—and he’s not even remotely prepared to handle it. None of them are since the Biden administration thinks inflation is only a high-class problem.