Case Against Hate Crime Hoaxer Jussie Smollett Won't Be Dismissed

It's about time. Actor Jussie Smollett is heading to court for the alleged hate crime hoax he orchestrated in 2019. Smollett said that two men wearing red hats attacked him, hurled racist and homophobic epithets, and put a noose around his neck. It was too good to be true. It reeked of a hoax—and it probably was. The attack occurred in the very early morning hours. It was freezing. Everything was suspicious. Comedian Dave Chappelle dedicated a hilarious portion of his stand-up to the Smollett case explaining why no one came to his defense: it was because everyone in the black community knew this clown was lying.

Smollett has become a national punchline. He also served as a prime example of how liberal media figures and white liberals will literally believe anything. Liberal America looked idiotic over this public relations fiasco. Smollett faced more charges in February of 2020. He was already charged with filing a false police report and disorderly conduct (via Associated Press):

Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted … for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and anti-gay attack he allegedly staged on himself in downtown Chicago, renewing a divisive criminal case that drew worldwide attention last year. The indictment came from a special prosecutor who was appointed after Cook County prosecutors dropped the same charges last March. The new charges were sure to reignite many of the tensions that surrounded Smollett a year ago. When his claims first emerged, he drew a groundswell of support from fans and celebrities and gave an emotional television interview about the attack. The case came to reflect the polarized state of political discourse in America. Many Democrats initially called it a shocking instance of Trump-era racism and hate, while Republicans depicted it as yet another example of liberals rushing to judgment and disparaging the president’s supporters as bigots. Special prosecutor Dan Webb said in a statement that Smollett faces six felony counts of disorderly conduct, charges that stem from four separate false reports that he gave to police in which he contended he was a victim of a hate crime “knowing that he was not the victim of a crime.”

And he tried to have the case dismissed. Nope—sorry. Not going to happen, Jussie. The case against this hate crime hoaxer is moving forward, and I’m sure we can all have a laugh again at how outrageous this story has become. You should have just come clean, dude (via NBC News):

Actor Jussie Smollett's last-ditch effort to have a judge dismiss his criminal case related to allegations he lied to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime was denied. An attorney for the former "Empire" actor said Smollett's rights were being violated since he had already performed community service and forfeited a $10,000 bond under a previous deal to drop charges in Cook County. "A deal is a deal. That’s ancient principle," attorney Nenye Uche said in court on Friday. But judge James Linn said Smollett's case is now was being led by a special prosecutor appointed by another judge and he would not upset that arrangement. In February of 2019, Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false report to Chicago police. In January 2019, he told officers that he had been attacked by two men who hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him and wrapped a rope around his neck in the upscale neighborhood of Streeterville. Police initially investigated it as an alleged hate crime, but were unable to find any video evidence of the incident. After speaking with two persons of interest, brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, authorities shifted the investigation into whether Smollett paid the brothers to stage an assault. According to former Chicago police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson, Smollett staged the attack on himself in order to "promote his career" and paid the Osundairo brothers $3,500 to help him orchestrate it.

Grab some popcorn. This comedy act is about to be revved up again.