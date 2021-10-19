MSNBC Host: Parents Protesting School Boards Are White Nationalists

This is MSNBC. The sole purpose of this network is to stroke liberal America’s moral superiority complex. It’s meant to keep their blood pressures at healthy levels. So, when they couldn’t dismiss the various protests over Critical Race Theory and other leftist garbage infecting our school curriculum, they lashed out in predictable fashion. For weeks, these clowns have tried to peddle the narrative that a) CRT isn’t taught in schools, and b) it’s tin-foil hat material for conservatives. Well, parents knew better. They saw what CRT was with their own eyes—and these aren’t die-hard conservatives either. There is no voter with a squishier spine than the suburban parent. Period. And they’re not happy seeing this cultural Marxism infest our schools. The Biden Justice Department is now treating these parents as domestic terrorists since some of these school board meetings have become quite heated.

Parents are talking about what impacted their kids—you thought this was going to be a walk in the park, fellas? What else could be driving this? Well, you can expect the liberal media to pick exactly the wrong reason for why these meetings are so intense (via Fox News):

SUPERCUT!



Dems to parents: Back off terrorists, and hand over your kids! pic.twitter.com/efDmuBDRJi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2021

MSNBC’s @esglaude on parents protesting at school board meetings: "We have to respond to these folks, not simply saying they’re marginal voices, but to respond to them as the threats that they represent to our democracy" pic.twitter.com/atBySCSLDL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2021

Some MSNBC hosts and guests have run with the narrative that parents angered over coronavirus guidelines and new teaching techniques are dangerous and even racist. The National School Board Association called on the Department of Justice this week to investigate what it deemed possible "domestic terrorism" over "acts of malice," violence and threats against school boards across the country, leading to criticism from nonviolent parents that their free speech was being threatened. Attorney General Merrick Garland's order for the FBI to confront the situation, and media outlets like MSNBC have emphasized incidents of parents yelling at school boards over mask mandates and critical race theory teachings. Far-left MSNBC fill-in anchor Jason Johnson wondered Wednesday if White nationalism played into some of the angry scenes Americans are seeing play out across the nation. "To me, is this really about people being upset about mask mandates or are there sort of underlying disruptive forces, White nationalists, anarchists, whatever, in this country, that are using mask mandates and a public health crisis to sort of wage chaos?" Johnson asked.

I forgot about the anti-science fair at these school boards concerning masks, but yes—let’s recycle the ‘white nationalist’ nonsense again. This was also used against those who wanted to return to work to feed their families when the COVID lockdowns weren’t working. Anytime these guys are backed into a corner, they pull the race card. You all know this. Whatever we don’t like must be grounded in racism. That’s how these clowns are wired.

It’s becoming laughably predictable.