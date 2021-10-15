What Caused a Judge to Order an Investigation into the Jail Conditions for January 6 Defendants

The January 6 riot was the worst day in American history, according to the Left. It was worse than Pearl Harbor. It was worse than the American Civil War. It was worse than the 9/11 attacks. It was worse than JFK’s assassination—all of which is false. If you think that, you’re either hysterical or historically illiterate. Was it a riot? Sure. Was it an armed insurrection? No. Not even close. No one was armed, which is a fake news narrative. These folks didn’t kill any cops either. Officer Brian Sicknick, whose name has been disgustingly weaponized to smear Trump supporters, died of natural causes that day. The only person to be shot and killed inside the Capitol building was Ashli Babbitt. And for some reason, we need some dog-and-pony show committee to investigate what really happened. We all know why this was set up. It was to get Trump—again.

I guess Congress missed the FBI concluding the there was no Trump-rioter collusion with this riot. Also, I’m pretty sure hundreds of people have been arrested and treated outrageously as a result. These people aren’t al-Qaeda. Yet, their jail conditions are reportedly poor with allegations of civil rights violations. And now, we have a judge calling on the Biden Justice Department to investigate the allegations of mistreatment, adding that some of it looks “deliberate” (via WaPo):

A federal judge found the warden of the D.C. jail and director of the D.C. Department of Corrections in contempt of court Wednesday and called on the Justice Department to investigate whether the jail is violating the civil rights of dozens of detained Jan. 6 defendants. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth of Washington acted after finding that jail officials failed to turn over information needed to approve surgery recommended four months ago for a Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant’s broken wrist. The defendant, Christopher Worrell, is an accused Florida Proud Boys member charged with four felonies, including rioting and spraying pepper gel at police at a critical point leading to the initial Capitol breach. The failure of D.C. officials to turn over medical records is “more than just inept and bureaucratic jostling of papers,” Lamberth said in a hearing, raising the possibility of deliberate mistreatment. “I find that the civil rights of the defendant have been abused. I don’t know if it’s because he’s a January 6th defendant or not, but I find this matter should be referred to the attorney general of the United States for a civil rights investigation into whether the D.C. Department of Corrections is violating the civil rights of January 6th defendants .?.?. in this and maybe other cases.” Lamberth stopped short of imposing further civil sanctions on jail officials, who belatedly produced the records Tuesday, or ordering the release of inmates. But he suggested that the U.S. Marshals Service may have to move inmates from the D.C. jail to other detention facilities if they are being treated improperly.

Some of the proposed jail sentences for trespassing on federal property are nuts. They’re acting as if these guys had been part of setting off a dirty bomb in DC. It was none of that and even judges are calling out these guidelines. Why? They’re beyond constitutionally vague. Some January 6 defendants are accused of “obstructing an official proceeding” of Congress. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta for the District of Columbia was one of those judges.

“Essentially, what you said is, ‘Trust us,’ and that is a real problem when it comes to criminal statutes, to suggest, ‘We know it when we see it, and we’ll pick and choose when it is an appropriate exercise of prosecutorial discretion,’” he said.