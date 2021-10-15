There's a Serious Rape Problem Engulfing Loudon County Schools. The Bathroom Fiasco Was Just the Start.

So, students can be raped, and it doesn’t have to be reported. Is that what’s going on here in Loudon County, Virginia? The local school board has been engulfed in controversy recently. First, we have parents who are irate over the current curriculum that includes this Critical Race Theory garbage. There were protests and arrests. It’s been revealed that one of the parents arrested reportedly had a daughter who was brutally raped by a ‘gender fluid’ student in May. The school did next to nothing concerning holding this creep accountable. Nothing happened. Now, we have reports of many more rapes that have gone unreported. VodkaPundit at PJ Media has more:

Loudoun County Schools in Virginia failed to report multiple sexual assaults over a period of years — and in violation of state law, according to a blockbuster report by Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak. Although Virginia law requires that “Reports shall be made to the division superintendent and to the principal or his designee on all incidents involving … sexual assault,” Rosiak’s research revealed Loudoun County Public Schools failed to “record multiple known incidents of alleged sexual assault.” The law also states that school superintendents can be held “personally liable for violations.” Emphasis added, mostly for the benefit of Loudoun Superintendent Scott Ziegler, who claimed at a June school board meeting that “To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.” “The predator transgender student or person simply does not exist,” Ziegler lied. “We don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.” That was the same meeting angry dad Scott Smith was dragged out of to cheers and jeers after his ninth-grade daughter was allegedly raped in the women’s room by a “gender fluid” student — AKA, a young man in a skirt.

The one word that has been brought up but hasn’t been dispelled regarding this fiasco is ‘cover-up.’ How many more? How long has this been going on? It’s a ‘woke’ mess and as Trump has said before, “everything woke turns to s**t.”