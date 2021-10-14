Why the Head of CA's Largest Union Has Bolted from the Organization

Well, the narrative of labor unions and corruption going together continues in the Golden State. I mean, I can’t say that I’m shocked. Organized labor doing some sketchy things with their books has always been known. It’s not new, but the largest union in California is without their leader now due to a laundry list of charges that of course includes embezzlement (via Sacramento Bee):

The executive director of SEIU California, the biggest labor union in the state, is resigning after the attorney general’s office charged her and her husband with multiple counts of tax fraud, embezzlement, perjury and failure to pay unemployment insurance taxes. The office filed its charges against Alma Hernández and her husband, Jose Moscoso, on Oct. 4 in the Sacramento County Superior Court. Hernández, whose union represents over 700,000 workers across the state, had been in her position since 2016. She led the union’s push against recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom, with the organization donating more than $6 million to the campaign. The investigation that led to criminal charges began in 2019 when the state’s campaign finance watchdog, the Fair Political Practices Commission, drew attention to an allegation that Hernandez as treasurer for a 2014 state senate campaign approved spending to her husband for services he did not provide. The money did not come from an SEIU campaign finance account. That tip led investigators from the Attorney General’s Office to dig into Moscosco and his company, according to court documents.

Will this dent the Democrats’ 2022 plans? No. Will it help turn California red? Hell no. But the book should be hurled at this couple. Will it? California really isn’t a state that I think of when it comes to holding allies of the Democratic Party accountable. They couldn’t hold Gavin Newsom accountable for his abject failure in dealing with COVID and flouting the rules to enjoy a swanky dinner with friends in Napa. Maybe I’m wrong, but any time labor unions are exposed for the dirtbags that they are is a good day. It’s a start at least.