Taliban to US: We're Not Going to Help Out on the Whole Stomping Out Extremism Thing

Again, the Taliban has come to another predictable decision, one that I hope the Biden team was expecting. If not, then we’re really in trouble. Does anyone really think a bunch of Islamic extremists was going to tackle…extremism within their borders? That’s like trusting the mafia to rein in street crime. It’s tragicomic. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. It should shock no one that the Taliban decided that they weren’t going to tackle extremism in any way after we left (via The Hill):

The Taliban said on Saturday they will not work with the U.S. to contain extremism in Afghanistan. Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press the group will independently deal with extremist groups such as the Islamic State. “We are able to tackle Daesh independently,” Shaheen said, using an Arabic acronym for the group. The position comes ahead of talks between senior Taliban officials and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar. These are the first direct talks the two groups will have since the U.S. evacuated Afghanistan in August, with the U.S. saying the talks are not a sign the Taliban will be recognized by the U.S, according to the AP.

Right, just like Pakistan was trusted with rooting out their extremists. We have no leverage here…on anything. They know we’re not going to re-invade. They can rape and pillage anything they want. They can do anything. Girls’ education is now extinct. It’s over. Whatever is left will see its end soon. You can’t have thus under the Taliban. No female participation in politics or society—we all knew this was coming. And yet, Biden’s people say the world is watching. Yeah, they know—and they don’t care. If the Taliban beheaded scores of women for not adhering to the strict standards of Sharia law, along with former US collaborators, we couldn’t do anything. We would issue a statement and move on because we can’t hurt them. They don’t have a modern economy. The Taliban operated for years while ‘the world watched’ their atrocities. We did nothing until the 9/11 attacks. This dog-and-pony show is just insulting because we’ve all seen this movie and we all know the ending. It’s not good. And it does set up potentially a sequel where we do invade again, long after Biden has passed because the nation will be once again teeming with Islamic terrorists.