NBA Coach: Celebrating Columbus Day Is Like Honoring Hitler

I’m not Italian, but I was raised by them and in our house—Christopher Columbus was a hero. He’s the GOAT. Also, the greatest Italian to walk the Earth. He discovered America and he’s being butchered by the ‘woke’ mob because he enslaved some people, killed others, and seized some land—allegedly. Who cares? That was the modus operandi at the time for a host of nations. It’s wrong now, yes—but that’s how things went. Get over it. This retroactive application of 21st-century norms to past periods is insane. It’s almost as insane as when some people try to make everything about Hitler. So, it shouldn’t shock us that some decided to thread that needle with Christopher Columbus. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was first at the free-throw line for this one (via Fox News):

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich ripped a Texas school district for observing Columbus Day. […] "He initiated a New World genocide," Popovich said of Columbus, via the San Antonio Express-News. "He set in motion what followed, the annihilation of every Indigenous person in Hispaniola, which was Haiti and the Dominican Republic today. He took slaves. He mutilated. He murdered." Popovich also took issue with the idea that celebrating Columbus Day was an honor for Italian Americans. "It’s not a knock on Italian Americans. That’s a silly argument. It’s like saying, ‘We should be proud of Hitler because we are German.’ It makes no sense. It’s about Columbus. It’s not about Italian Americans. So, there are a lot of states that have come out and scratched Columbus Day and made it Indigenous Peoples’ Day. But in our city, are we that backward that we have school districts that do that? I am amazed. Just amazed," he added.

Well, that’s not how most take it, Gregg. It’s not shocking since Gregg is one of the most vocal and insufferable left-wingers in the NBA which has ironically become persona non grata as an increasing number of its star talent have opted to not receive the COVID vaccine. Second, until Gregg, or anyone who has an issue with Columbus Day, denounces a certain white woman for peddling a racial hoax for personal and political gain, then he can shut his face. You all know who I’m talking about:

pic.twitter.com/pRfbFjCvkP — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 11, 2021

I hope you had a great Columbus Day honoring a true hero of Italy.