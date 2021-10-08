Looks Like We Have Another Biden Family Adventure That Involves China

Joe Biden is not involved in this China excursion, but it's the cumulative effect. The family has China ties. We all know this. Hunter and Joe tried to set up a government access deal with CEFC China Energy, which obviously has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, when Biden was still VP. It broke down, but not after Beijing gave the Biden clan $5 million for its time. Tony Bobulinski, a former Biden associate, was privy to all the principals in this failed deal. Joe Biden was very much the man who had the final say and knew what his son was doing, contrary to his previous remarks that Hunter was doing his own thing and he was not involved. Bobulinski was interviewed by our failing FBI and turned over all documents and devices that related to this deal. The 2020 October Surprise was suffocated by the liberal media.

As a result, the Bidens have been able to get away with all their shady deeds. Hunter's laptop was also real and not Russian disinformation, which the liberal media took hook, line, and sinker. When all these deals were revealed, the Biden family line was that "we did nothing wrong, but we'll never do it again."

That doesn't sound odd, right? Nope. The media just had to boot Trump. So, all of this was ignored. Again, the latest development with the Bidens' China adventures isn't as notable, but it's the pattern of behavior here (via Fox News):

President Biden’s brother-in-law, John Owens, reached out to Hunter Biden in 2014 for help in securing a business license to expand his telemedicine company in China, saying it needed to be "secured very quickly," according to emails obtained by Fox News. Owens, who goes by Jack, emailed Hunter Biden on May 9, 2014, informing him that his companies, MediGuide America and MediGuide Insurance Services International (MISI), reached a "serious stage" in negotiations with a China-based insurance company, but said he won’t be able to "seal this deal" without a "Chinese Business License." […] Owens continued by saying he would be "most appreciative of any help." Hunter Biden replied less than a hour later and said, "Working on it-back to you ASAP." The younger Biden then forwarded Owens’ email to Thornton Group Chairman James Bulger, the nephew of mobster Whitey Bulger and co-founder of the Thornton Group. He also sent it to Michael Lin, a Taiwanese-American businessman who has worked with the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF), a nonprofit that has been partnered since 2015 with the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, a propaganda group that pushes Chinese Communist Party (CCP) messaging. Lin and Bulger both arranged Hunter Biden's first business trip to China in April 2010, the Washington Free Beacon reported. "See email below. It's from my Uncle Jack. Is there a way we can help him expedite this? Time is of the essence here," Hunter Biden wrote. […] It is unclear whether Bulger and Lin were able to successfully secure a business license for Owens or whether Thornton’s "WOFE" sufficed for China’s laws. However, MediGuide’s website says it has come to "an agreement with AnyHealth Shanghai."

Hunter was the nexus point. He served in a similar role when he was paid $50,000/month sitting on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. He has no experience in this field, but with daddy as VP, he was there so the company could access top Obama officials. Joe Biden even had the prosecutor looking into the company for corruption fired, even threatening the country that the US would withhold aid if this wasn't done. It happened. It's good to have Hunter around in these situations, huh? He may be smoking crack cocaine and going crazy at the Chateau Marmont with hookers, but the Hunter Biden connection will pay off, or at least get your foot in the door wherever you want.