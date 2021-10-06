Rashida Tlaib Caught on Camera Giving Away the Game on Masks

I mean, you already know the tale about ‘two separate rules’ so I don’t really need to say much regarding Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) mask antics. Yeah, she gave away the game like so many of her colleagues when it comes to COVID. She admitted that she’s only wearing one in public because she has a Republican tracker tailing her.

'Rules for thee but not for me' part XVII (via Free Beacon):





Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) thinks masks only need to be worn if someone is there to catch you without one, according to remarks caught on video during a Detroit community event. The "Squad" member told attendees at the event that she only wore a mask because a "Republican tracker" was filming her. After doing an event with Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary Marcia Fudge on Monday, Tlaib conversed with a maskless attendee who mistakenly thought the Democrat scolded him for being "the one unmasked guy" in the area. Tlaib responded by insisting she only wore a mask because a "Republican tracker" was recording the exchange. "Oh, no, oh, not you!" Tlaib said as she pulled her mask away from her face. "No, no, no—I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker here." Just weeks before the event, the "Squad" member faced criticism when she danced maskless at a crowded, indoor wedding in Dearborn, Mich. The video surfaced on the same day Tlaib slammed Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.) for urging his followers to "resist" Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidelines. Tlaib attended the wedding days after the CDC recommended wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status in local areas with "high" community transmission—a categorization that applied to Dearborn at the time.

Having a tracker is not out of the ordinary. Every campaign does this, but remember this is the party of science, of mask mandates, of COVID vaccine mandates, of lord emperor Fauci. The mask fetish has been especially insufferable since Democrats and the media have treated it as some sort of force field. It’s not. Most of the masks worn now are store-bought which does next to nothing in curbing the spread. Fauci even admitted in his emails that these masks do next to nothing but wear one anyway because it’s out of respect or something.

Democrats thought they could game COVID into some long-term election strategy especially when it came to voting rules. In the states they already dominate, some tweaks were made permanent. That’s not shocking, but you need to do more than just win California. The 2022 midterms are looking very good for the GOP and the big-spending packages right now seem poised to be cannibalized by Democratic Party infighting.