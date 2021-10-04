Want to Guess Why a Minnesota School Nuked Its Grading System This Year?

There was a time when you could say ‘I’m not making this up’ because it was unbelievable at first. As time passed and liberals became more unhinged, everything suddenly became believable especially when it came to race debates. White liberals hijacked the messaging and the activism and made it a million times more intense than it needed to be. Seriously, there’s no doubt this nation still has racial problems and that more work needs to be done, but we’re past Reconstruction. This isn’t Jim Crow—and we’re sure as hell not living in Apartheid South Africa. White liberals think otherwise and it’s long alienated swaths of voters including nonwhites who do not view such issues with such ideological rigidity. It’s become almost comical.

Everything is white supremacy in the eyes of white liberals because…this is what happens when the most privileged and successful have way too much time on their hands. In Minnesota, a school decided to nuke its grading system by removing the “F” because it promoted systemic racism. I’m not kidding (via Fox News):





A YouTube video posted by Sunrise Park Middle School in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, details a new grading scale that lacks the letter "F." The system, announced during the 2021-22 school year, does not include 0-49.9 percentiles for students. "Our whole intent is to ensure that grades focus on the process of learning," Principal Christina Pierre said in the video. "Therefore, grades will not include behaviors, attitude, tardiness to class, whether the assignment was turned in late or on time. There's other ways that we can communicate those things to parents." Associate Principal Norman Bell went on to elaborate that students are encouraged to retake/revise tests, quizzes, papers, projects and have a 10-day window to do so from the date the grade is posted. […] The school website discussing the award details how the district conducted an "equity audit," which showed grading disparities among students of color. "Grading can be one of the largest areas in which systemic racism and inequities are perpetuated. Dr. Kazmierczak and WBLAS believe grades should be a measure of what a student knows and has mastered in a given course. Grading should not be a behavior punishment and should not be a measure of how well a student can survive stress at home," the website reads.

What in the fresh hell is this? You can totally bomb a test but can retake it in 10 days and pass the class? Making kids stupider is not going to ameliorate racial tensions. It will lead to our nation being buried under every social metric because this upcoming generation can’t read or do simple math problems. There are no do-overs. You go to school, you learn the material, you take notes, you study, and you take the test. You either pass or fail. Under this system, why even bother doing any schoolwork if you can just retake the damn test in the 10-day window prior to the final grade—that does not include an “F”—being posted.

Some system we got here.