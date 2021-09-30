Headshot: Firearms Reporter Shreds WaPo's Editorial on Gun Control with One Twitter Thread

This is par for the course. It’s not shocking that The Washington Post decided to sound off on gun control as the nation’s capital is experiencing a crime spike. And I hate to say it—but it’s not all that shocking that they were dead wrong on what needs to be done. It goes beyond opinion. It was factually wrong. We’ve seen all sorts of embarrassing snippets from the establishment media on guns. We’ve seen reporters mistake shotguns for AR-15s. They don’t know the difference between automatic and semi-automatic. They don’t know that domestic abusers already can’t own firearms. They don’t know that ‘ghost guns’ do not exist. Okay, maybe they do know—they just don’t care. It’s all about the narrative. It’s about the noble lie doctrine. And when called out, some of them get huffy, adding that the lexicon is not what’s important. Yeah, that’s the typical response from a liberal when they’re boxed in and can’t go anywhere.

Anyway, the publication’s editorial board said it’s time to tackle guns, but The Reload’s Stephen Gutowski was waiting there in the tall grass and ripped apart the entire piece.

Here’s what WaPo wrote about the issue:

The ravages of guns extend beyond those whose deaths are tallied in the annual FBI report. There are the families who must struggle with senseless loss, those who are injured by gunfire and those who witnessed the horror. The Post’s John Woodrow Cox wrote a searing portrait of a D.C., girl who was the victim of an accidental shooting in May 2020. My’onna Hinton was 4 years old when a 7-year-old relative got hold of a gun left unsecured by a negligent owner. The boy thought it was a toy, squeezed the trigger and shot My’onna through the neck. My’onna is now in a wheelchair, her life forever changed. As is that of her mother and the little boy who said, “I didn’t know it was real … I didn’t mean to do it.” Instead of putting in place sensible gun control — such as bans on assault weapons, universal background checks, safe-secure laws with stiff consequences — Congress has remained gridlocked. Meanwhile, Republican-led states have enacted laws — such as the one that went into effect in July in Tennessee that allows most adults to carry, openly or concealed, a handgun without a permit. The rising and spreading murder statistics should raise the alarm that it’s time to stop despairing over the damage done by guns and do something about it.

Who wrote this? Because DC already has laws that ban so-called assault weapons and ensure safe storage. They also have universal background checks. It’s not included but they also limit magazine sizes as well. It’s a city that has every anti-gun action item on its law books.

Nobody on The Washington Post's editorial board noticed the irony of putting these two paragraphs back-to-back? Does on the opinion side of D.C.'s biggest paper even know what the gun laws there are? https://t.co/f6fzoxmT8K pic.twitter.com/ph7sEEnZiQ — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 29, 2021

Here is DC's assault weapons ban: https://t.co/9oi7KEa69u — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 29, 2021

Here is DC's safe storage law. Anyone who stores a gun in a way that minor is likely to gain access to it could face up to 5 years depending on the circumstances: https://t.co/xauvdKelcb — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 29, 2021

I've heard plenty of arguments from gun-control advocates that at least have some level of research and knowledge behind them. This reads like an essay a sophomore turns in 45 minutes after the deadline because they forgot about the assignment until it was due. https://t.co/hbzwPnRIP3 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 29, 2021

“I've heard plenty of arguments from gun-control advocates that at least have some level of research and knowledge behind them. This reads like an essay a sophomore turns in 45 minutes after the deadline because they forgot about the assignment until it was due,” Gutowski wrote.