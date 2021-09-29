Liz Cheney's Take on General Milley...Is Laughably Predictable

This is going to be a saga, isn’t it? It’s the ‘going down with the ship’ series starring Liz Cheney. Unlike the Titanic, this won’t be quick. This will be an epic poem that will take months to detail. It’s an ongoing tale as we speak. The Wyoming Republican seems confident she can survive despite everyone in the GOP base hating her guts. She’s underwater in her home state. The only question is whether her primary challengers avoid screwing things up. The more challengers in the mix, the greater the chance she survives so that’s another thing to keep in mind. Cheney thinks she can stop the Trump takeover of the GOP though she seems to totally miss the point that this has already happened.

Besides Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), she’s virtually alone. She doesn’t want Trumpism to be part of the GOP. She doesn’t want Trump shaping the party’s future. Too bad. It’s already happening. She’s now part of the Democrats’ smear committee investigating the January 6 riot that no one cares about, except liberals and other members of the political class. She’s there because she feels she’s doing her duty in protecting the Constitution.

Democrats like her on the committee since she wastes no time shooting inside the ship. They can also claim that this effort is ‘bipartisan’ when it’s not. You lost your leadership post on the Hill, lady. Take the hint that the times have passed you by. And now, you’re sitting up there defending General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who arguably committed treason by contacting his Chinese counterpart declaring that he would give them advance warning if a war was coming.

No one should question Gen. Milley's loyalty to our country, commitment to the Constitution or to the civilian chain of command.



We all should thank him for standing in the breach and following his duty during a time of peril for our nation. pic.twitter.com/NN3foJBYc5 — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) September 29, 2021

That’s soft coup stuff. Milley went way outside the chain of command. Even The View’s Sunny Hostin, who is as anti-Trump as they come, agreed that Milley’s actions were very coup-ish. Alexander Vindman, the man at the center of the second impeachment effort against Trump, admitted that if true—Milley should resign. Katie wrote about Milley’s treasonous actions. She also touched on Nancy Pelosi trying to usurp the chain of command as well.

This is a bad guy. Liz Cheney thinks he’s an American hero. Please, Wyoming, fire Liz.