Hunter Biden Still Owns 10 Percent Stake in China Company

We didn’t do anything wrong, but we’ll never do it again. That was the Biden line when all their shady deeds were somewhat uncovered during the 2020 election. Sort of an odd reaction, right? Well, for most—it would be. For the liberal media, they went into ‘suffocate with a pillow’ mode. Every major outlet, except for The New York Post, passed on the story, dismissing it as a distraction. The dirty laundry was aired when the Post obtained a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop. It was declared by everyone to be Russian disinformation. It wasn’t. We all knew that. The rest of the establishment media finally figured that out…this week. This was the October Surprise, and if a Republican were the target—you bet barrels of ink would be used to attack that person.

The CEFC China Energy deal that fell through in 2017 was one of the main stories, where former associate Tony Bobulinski corroborated everything. It was hatched when Joe was still VP, he was heavily involved in the negotiations, and it was with a company with ties to a hostile government. Bobulinski, who is not a Republican, was interviewed by the FBI and turned over all documents and devices in which this deal was discussed. The Biden’s were still paid $5 million for their time. Bobulinski believed the Biden family was compromised. Nothing came of it. And nothing came of Hunter Biden’s promise to leave the various entities where he has a vested interest. It’s been months and the man still has a 10 percent stake in a shady private equity firm that also involves John Kerry’s children (via Washington Examiner):

Hunter Biden still appears to hold an ownership stake in a Chinese government-linked firm that has invested in companies sanctioned by the United States despite repeated pledges from President Joe Biden that his family would not have any foreign business ties and claims from White House press secretary Jen Psaki that Biden’s son was ending his investment. When the Washington Examiner asked the Biden administration whether Hunter Biden had followed through on his divestment yet, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said only that “we refer you to Jen’s comments and Hunter Biden’s representatives.” Joe Biden said in December his family would not be involved in "any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with an appropriate distance from the presidency and government.” Psaki was asked about that pledge and whether Hunter Biden had divested from the Chinese company in February, and she replied, “He has been working to unwind his investment, but I would certainly point you — he’s a private citizen. I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update.” […] Hunter Biden still appears to hold a 10% equity stake in Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Company, according to Chinese business records. Through one of his lawyers, George Mesires, Hunter Biden had promised to leave the board of the Chinese firm, dubbed “BHR,” by the end of October 2019, but his resignation was submitted to China’s National Credit Information Publicity System in the spring of 2020. Three Chinese business websites, run by Baidu , Qixin , and QCC , all show updates with Hunter Biden's name being removed from the BHR board of directors in April 2020, but the sites also currently show a limited liability corporation, Skaneateles, owned solely by Hunter Biden, as still being a “sponsor/shareholder” with 3 million yuan ($464,000) invested in the company, purportedly comprising a 10% stake in the China-based business venture.

