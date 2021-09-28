Why the Biden WH Is Still at War with Border Patrol Even After 'Whips' Story Was Exposed as Fake News

They’re whipping the Haitians. The Border Patrol is whipping them. Horror! Shock! This is just like slavery, except that it’s not. It never was. It was a fake news story. The Border Patrol was on horseback, but the “whips” were reins. It’s a classic faceplant for the liberal media, most of whom wouldn’t even know the first thing about horseback riding. I don’t. I’m not saying I do—but I know those weren’t whips. Still, the liberal media played the part of the good soldier and peddled total fake news that led to the Biden administration declaring war on its own people. The Border Patrol is about to be branded for something they didn’t do. These guys were doing their jobs—and they’re going to be punished for it. I don’t care if it’s just a slap on the wrist—it shouldn’t happen. And now, with media outlets backtracking on the ‘they were whipped’ story—does the Biden White House want to alter course?

Real Clear Politics’ Philip Wegmann mentioned the El Paso Times retracting the whip story and wondered if there was going to be any reevaluation.

RCP's @PhilipWegmann points out to Jen Psaki the fact that the El Paso Times has retracted its fake whips claim and wanted to know if that changes the WH position.



Psaki says it doesn't b/c no one should "look at those photos & think that was appropriate...behavior[.]" pic.twitter.com/l1RS2FGAqZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 27, 2021

No? I’m shocked. Why? Well, it just didn’t look right. It felt wrong. It’s all about the feeling with liberals. These guys were doing their job at a time when the border is out of control, thanks to the Biden administration. They don’t want to enforce any measures whatsoever, so everyone is obviously trying to break into the country. It’s so out of control that the cages and detention centers are back. I’m just waiting for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to cry about these people drinking from toilets again—a story from the Trump administration that never happened. The fish rots from the head and if the Biden crew enforced federal immigration laws—maybe there wouldn’t be such mayhem at the border. Also, where the hell is Kamala Harris? Isn’t she supposed to be QB1 in handling this crisis?