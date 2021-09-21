Psaki Confirms Border Patrol Agents Will Be Disciplined For Protecting America

Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One Tuesday afternoon upon return from the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Border Patrol agents are under investigation for stopping illegal Haitian immigrants from entering the U.S.

"He [President Biden] believes that the footage and photos are horrific. They don’t represent who we are as a country. And he was pleased to see the announcement of the investigation. He certainly supports that. And, obviously, there’ll be a determination made on next steps once that concludes," Psaki said. "There’s a process in place for a reason. Obviously, we hope that investigation happens quickly. And it will determine, as was stated clearly in the Secretary’s statement last night, what disciplinary action should be taken."

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed by President Joe Biden months ago to handle the border crisis, is also piling on.

NEW: VP Harris is joining the pile on against Border Patrol agents, after images of agents on horseback blocking Haitian migrants caused horror in the Beltway.



Harris says she supports a "thorough investigation" and says she is "deeply troubled about it." — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) September 21, 2021

The investigation of the agents comes after a media firestorm Monday, during which reporters falsely accused them of whipping illegal immigrants. It never happened and yet, the false and smear filled narrative continues.