If You're a Gun Owner in California, You're About to be Doxxed...And It's Perfectly Legal

If you support Second Amendment rights, you know California, like most Democrat-run states, is a hell hole. If you’re a gun owner and live in the Golden State, what in God’s name are you thinking by sticking around here? It’s one of the most anti-gun states in the country. Almost every item the anti-gun Left wants is the law—and the state still has mass shootings. Once again, it shows that criminals don’t follow the law, that gun control only hurts law-abiding Americans, and most of all the Democrat’s gun agenda simply doesn’t work. It’s also unconstitutional. The end goal is a total gun ban. The end goal is confiscation. They can’t do that…yet. In the meantime, the state has allowed gun owners’ personal information to be shared with researchers. Why? The state won’t say which is all you need to know. Doxxing is bad…unless you own a firearm which is a constitutionally protected right (via The Reload):

California gun owners will soon have their personal information released to gun-violence researchers across the country. Governor Gavin Newsom (D.) signed Assembly Bill 173 into law on Thursday. The bill requires the California Department of Justice to supply information identifying firearm and ammunition purchasers to a newly created research center at the University of California Davis or any other university that requests them. The information includes details such as the buyer’s name, address, date of birth, what they purchased, when and where they bought it, and more. “This bill would name the center for research into firearm-related violence the California Firearm Violence Research Center at UC Davis,” the bill’s text reads. “The bill would generally require that the information above be made available to the center and researchers affiliated with the center, and, at the department’s discretion, to any other nonprofit bona fide research institution accredited by the United States Department of Education or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation, as specified, for the study of the prevention of violence.” California already records all gun and ammunition transactions performed by a licensed dealer in a state registry. This law expands that level of record-keeping by requiring the registration of “firearm precursor parts.” It then makes all registry data available to researchers. That represents an unprecedented sharing of legal gun owners’ confidential information by the state. It is unclear why researchers would need detailed personal information about gun owners’ identities to look at gun violence, how they would use it, or how the state could ensure it is kept confidential while being shared with colleges and universities from across America. Assemblymember Phil Ting (D.), the primary sponsor of the bill, did not respond to a request for comment.

They are test driving any which way to create a database with the goal of taking away people’s personal property. The groundwork being set here cannot be any more transparent. And the fact that so-called gun research has often been to the benefit of the anti-gun movement is another red flag. They also don’t normally share their methods concerning how these studies were conducted which is yet another problem. Americans’ sensitive information is being accessed because they engage in activities liberals don’t like. That’s really the crux of this act. I hope there are lawsuits.