Only Biden's People Would Be 'Concerned' About Who Is in the Taliban's New Government

This is getting embarrassing. Who in their right mind thought that the Taliban would be liberal in their governance or ideology? Seriously, what they’re doing right now isn’t shocking. They booted us from the country. They toppled the national government we propped up for two decades in less than two weeks. These are radical Islamists. They’re not going to respect women’s rights. Are you joking? And when our media is shocked that the Taliban has assembled an all-male government with terrorists in top-tier positions, it makes me want to hit them. No kidding, fellas. The terrorists picked…other terrorists to serve in this new government. I’m so stunned I need to sit down for this one (via Associated Press):

The Taliban expanded their interim Cabinet by naming more ministers and deputies ...but failed to appoint any women, doubling down on a hard-line course despite the international outcry that followed their initial presentation of an all-male government lineup earlier this month. The international community has said that it will judge the Taliban by their actions, and that recognition of a Taliban-led government would be linked to the treatment of women and minorities. In their previous rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, the Taliban, who adhere to a harsh interpretation of Islam, had barred girls and women from schools, work and public life. At a news conference … Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid held out the possibility of adding women to the Cabinet at a later time, but gave no specifics. He also said the Taliban are preparing rules for allowing teenage girls and women to return to schools and jobs in line with Islamic law, but did not say when that might happen.

Again, what do you think is going to happen? They didn’t give specifics or timetables because they’re not going to do anything about women in education or in government. They’re barred. Please. Only an idealist would think otherwise. The Taliban are the bad guys. Do we need to remind the liberal media about who they are, what they did, and who they offered a haven to that led to the 9/11 attacks? It’s not shocking in the slightest that the Taliban of 2021 is the same as the Taliban of 1996. This isn’t hard; connect the dots, folks.

Apparently, for the Biden crew, it's a mystery wrapped in a riddle because they're "concerned" about the make-up of this new body.

Really?!