Why Biden's Push to Raise Taxes Could Land Him in Trouble...With the IRS

When Obama won the 2008 election, Tom Daschle had to let go of his Health and Human Services nomination. He owed a lot of money in back taxes. What is it with Democrats and not paying for the mega-sized government they lust for daily? You already know the answer: it’s the two separate rules doctrine. It’s the hypocrisy narrative. We all know it too well. And now, it looks like Joe Biden could be added to the list of tax deadbeats as well. How much does he owe allegedly? A lot (via NY Post):

Republicans say a new non-partisan report indicates President Joe Biden improperly avoided paying Medicare taxes before he took office — raising eyebrows and the possibility that he owes the IRS as much as $500,000 in back taxes. Biden is leading a Democratic push for a $3.5 trillion bill to subsidize childcare, education and health care by targeting tax avoidance and raising tax rates on higher incomes so the rich “pay their fair share.” A House Ways and Means Committee draft of the bill would end the accounting trick apparently exploited by Biden and boost IRS funding for audits — but the new report, drafted by the Congressional Research Service and provided to The Post, suggests Biden owes taxes under current rules, according to the congressman who requested it. “Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by $2.1 trillion while claiming the rich need to pay their ‘fair share.’ But in 2017, multi-millionaire Joe Biden skirted his payroll taxes — the very taxes that fund Medicare and Obamacare,” said Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee. “According to the criteria CRS provided to my office, he owes the IRS and the American people hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes,” Banks said. “Every American should know about Joe Biden’s tax hypocrisy.”

Well, Joe Biden failed to shut down COVID. He said there would be no COVID vaccine mandate. That was a lie. It was also a lie that this administration would be competent. It was a lie that the adults were back in the room. So, sorry—can’t say I would be shocked that Joe Biden cheated on his taxes—allegedly. Joe and his son, Hunter ‘Parmesan,’ have a long, sordid history of peddling government access deals. They did it in Ukraine. They especially did it in China where a CEFC China Energy deal did fall through, but Beijing gave the Biden clan $5 million for their time. This deal was hashed out when Joe was still serving as VP, by the way. So, this man—dirty Joe—cheating on his taxes? Nothing shocks anymore.