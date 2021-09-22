Woke

Why the Cancel Culture Mob Is Targeting a CBS Late Night Host

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Why the Cancel Culture Mob Is Targeting a CBS Late Night Host

Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

I like James Corden. He’s a decent replacement for Craig Ferguson who previously hosted CBS’ Late Late show. He’s been there since 2015. He has good guests and good segments. I’m sure his carpool karaoke has popped up in your feeds. If not, you’re not missing out—but it’s good content. Well, now he’s being targeted for demolition by the ‘woke’ mob for a joke he made about the South Korean pop group BTS. 

I’m not a fan of the music, but I do see their fans are many. It’s an army. They’re nuts about these guys, and they were not happy about a joke Corden made about the group.

They were at the United Nations which kicked off their general session. Corden said the UN had to hear them out since they do have one of the largest armies in the world, adding that never had there been so many 15-year-old girls who wished they were UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

I mean, it wasn’t the best set. It didn’t get big laughs. It happens. Some jokes just don’t hit, but this isn’t a big deal. You’d think that Corden hurled a racial slur with how some people are taking this—noting that he’s had BTS on his show. BTS even calls Corden Papa Mochi. Well, he might have lost that title.

Buzzfeed has more on this. What you should take from this incident is that the cancel culture cancer is aggressive and deadly. That everyone is looking to play the role of the victim. And people should chill out—this wasn’t a big deal. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Confirmed: The Obama DOJ Went Rogue to Spy on an Ex-Trump Campaign Official
Matt Vespa
CNN Admits New Poll in Key Battleground State Should 'Terrify' Joe Biden
Rebecca Downs
Friendly Reminder: We’re Going to Run Out of Money in Less Than a Month
Matt Vespa
Where Did All of These Haitians Come From and Why Are They at the Border Now?
Julio Rosas
Tim Scott Slams Dems For 'Walking Away' From Police Reform Negotiations
Reagan McCarthy
Reports: Taliban Hunting Down US Allies, Persecuting LGBT Afghans, Repressing Women
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular