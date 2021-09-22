Why the Cancel Culture Mob Is Targeting a CBS Late Night Host

I like James Corden. He’s a decent replacement for Craig Ferguson who previously hosted CBS’ Late Late show. He’s been there since 2015. He has good guests and good segments. I’m sure his carpool karaoke has popped up in your feeds. If not, you’re not missing out—but it’s good content. Well, now he’s being targeted for demolition by the ‘woke’ mob for a joke he made about the South Korean pop group BTS.

I’m not a fan of the music, but I do see their fans are many. It’s an army. They’re nuts about these guys, and they were not happy about a joke Corden made about the group.

FOR THOSE WHO DONT KNOW WHATS UP W JAMES CORDEN pic.twitter.com/dwetonvOgm — hobi ?? (@legendaryseok) September 22, 2021

They were at the United Nations which kicked off their general session. Corden said the UN had to hear them out since they do have one of the largest armies in the world, adding that never had there been so many 15-year-old girls who wished they were UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Actually I’m still pissed about this. @JKCorden has had BTS on the show several times and said so many nice things about them. He also introduced them in the WSJ Mag Innovator award video, singing their praises, but threw all of it away to use them (and us) for a cheap joke. https://t.co/k96k7hXjq5 — bora ? (slow) (@modooborahae) September 22, 2021

I mean, it wasn’t the best set. It didn’t get big laughs. It happens. Some jokes just don’t hit, but this isn’t a big deal. You’d think that Corden hurled a racial slur with how some people are taking this—noting that he’s had BTS on his show. BTS even calls Corden Papa Mochi. Well, he might have lost that title.

Buzzfeed has more on this. What you should take from this incident is that the cancel culture cancer is aggressive and deadly. That everyone is looking to play the role of the victim. And people should chill out—this wasn’t a big deal.