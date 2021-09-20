Biden Has Lost the Middle...But a Lingering Question Remains

The man is lost in space. He’s weak. He’s stupid. He’s slow. And he simply cannot do the job. There’s too much. President Dementia just doesn’t have the stamina. You can’t govern from the basement, Joe. You can’t. Everything you promised has devolved into a smoldering pile of crap. The adults are not back. Diplomacy is not back. America is not back. And you didn’t stop COVID. The French are recalling their ambassador because of a defense pact you signed off on with Australia and the United Kingdom; the former will be acquiring nuclear-powered submarines. The Afghanistan fiasco pissed off everyone in Europe, with the special relationship we have with London sinking to its lowest point since the Suez Crisis in the 1950s. You also left Americans behind and then blamed them. You proudly said that terrorists were taken out with a drone strike. That was a lie. It was an aid worker and his family. Who gave them this intelligence that this family was a terror target—the Taliban? It would not shock me since we gave them lists of Americans and key Afghan allies when we quasi-deputized them to be the TSA at the Kabul airport in the waning days of our deployment there. It didn’t cross these peoples’ minds that these are 'kill lists.'

Inflation is soaring. Violent crime is spiking; it’s now one of many top concerns among voters, including Democrats. Job creation has slowed, and we’re not even a year into this so-called presidency. Biden is a president who thinks if you just give a speech, the situation has been resolved. No. And calling it something else doesn’t make it go away either. The border is a total mess, but Biden needs vacation time. So, given the serial failure here, are we shocked that his approval numbers are circling the toilet (via NY Post):

President Biden’s job approval ratings continue to sink, as the latest poll shows 50 percent of Americans disapprove of his performance in the White House — with independents’ disapproval of Biden’s job putting him in negative territory. The president, dealing with intense criticism over his bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan and a surge in COVID cases, has seen his approval rating fall to 42 percent, a drop of four points since early August, according to the Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday. It also marks the first time Biden’s ratings have fallen into negative territory in the Quinnipiac poll since he took office in January. Broken down by political party, Democrats approve of the job Biden is doing 88 to 7 percent, Republicans disapprove 91 to 7 percent and independents disapprove 52 to 34 percent. Other surveys began showing Biden’s approval rating falling below 50 percent at the beginning of August.

And even The Washington Post noted earlier this month that Biden has lost the middle:

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in the final days of the Afghanistan withdrawal is the latest to show Biden taking a turn for the unpopular. A majority — 51 percent — of American adults now disapprove of his job performance, while 44 percent approve. That closely echoes an NPR/PBS/Marist College poll also released this week that pegged those numbers at 51 percent and 43 percent, respectively. Until a few days ago, Biden’s average approval rating had never been lower than his disapproval. The chief culprit appears to be Afghanistan. The Post-ABC poll and others have shown widespread dissatisfaction not with the decision to withdraw — which is widely popular and which the White House has sought to frame the issue around — but with how it was executed. The Post-ABC poll is particularly stark on this count, showing about three-quarters of American adults support the full withdrawal from Afghanistan even now, but just 26 percent support both that and Biden’s execution of it. A majority of Americans (52 percent) say they approve of the withdrawal but not how it was prosecuted. […] The Post-ABC poll shows 36 percent of self-described independents now approve of Biden overall, compared to 57 percent who disapprove — a net of minus-21. In both June and April, more independents approved of him than disapproved, though the splits were relatively even.

Biden is sucking. We all know this, but will this carry long enough for the 2022 midterms? That’s months away and there’s more than enough time to fix the ship. Can he do it? Biden is no master politician. He’s often been afflicted with diarrhea of the mouth. He now rambles, shouts, and then whispers in a creepy grandpa kind of way. Also, he said that terrorists wouldn’t be able to strike the United States which added to his reasoning for withdrawing from Afghanistan. Well, he’s wrong. Al-Qaeda will have that ability again within two years. It’s not shocking since the man has been wrong about foreign policy for over 40 years. Yes, we have “over the horizon” capability to take out these guys, but what good is it if we don’t kill actual terrorists.

It was time to leave Afghanistan, but this was a sloppy and disgraceful exit. If it took a few more months, then so be it. Now, we have the potential for a hostage crisis brewing in that terrorist hell hole.

81 million people voted for this incompetence. Oh, and we didn’t even touch upon Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, going outside the chain of command to warn China that they would be given a heads up should a war break out in the waning days of the Trump administration.

What a mess.