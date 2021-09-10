Louisiana Resident Asks What Most Americans Are Probably Wondering About Joe Biden Right Now?

Hurricane Ida ripped through the southern United States at the end of August. Louisiana was hit hard especially whole chunks of the state virtually lost power. Yet, parishes are slowly getting their power back now. Still, residents wondered where the hell was the federal response. One wondered where Joe Biden was during the aftermath.

“Where’s the president? Where’s FEMA?” she asked. And this was on CNN which does everything it can to make President Dementia look good.

Many around New Orleans are still without power, running water, gas, and food.



One resident: "Where's the President? Where's FEMA?" pic.twitter.com/jOc7pDsHBq — America Rising (@AmericaRising) September 3, 2021

He just cannot do the job. His administration called the Taliban “business-like and professional” as they reportedly go door-to-door executing people. We still have Americans stranded in Afghanistan after our shambolic exit. We still have cleaning up to do after Ida. We have rising inflation. We have a slowing economy. And now this brain worm-eaten tyrant is enacting a vaccine mandate on private businesses and making OSHA its enforcement arm. OSHA was never meant to be a medical police force. They can’t even do their job properly now. It’s no wonder that 70 percent of Americans feels like the country isn’t doing well (via NY Post):

Almost 70% of Americans are pessimistic about the current state of the country amid increasing worry over the COVID-19 pandemic, rising crime and the economy, according to a new poll. About 69 percent of Americans say things are currently going badly in the US, according to a CNN poll released Friday. That number is up from the 60 percent who reported feeling the same way back when the outlet conducted an earlier poll in March. Views regarding the state of the economy has also worsened with 62 percent of Americans believing it is in poor shape, compared to 54 percent in April. And about 57 percent say they are worried about rising crime in their communities.

And this is a CNN poll so maybe add a few more points to the ‘we’re sucking’ categories here and it’s the more accurate picture. I was told the adults are back in the room. I was told America is back under Joe Biden. Democrats can hardly govern and you certainly cannot do so from the basement.

So, yes, “where’s Joe Biden” certainly extends to more people on a multitude of issues, not just in the aftermath of Ida.

We have no president. And when he does speak, he doesn’t answer questions. That’s the mindset of a tyrant.