Bagram Air Base Is About to Have New Tenants...And They Get Their Orders From Beijing.

We left it to the terrorists. Biden abandoned it weeks before the entire Afghan government collapsed. I’m talking about Bagram Air Base. We also had a ton of terrorists detained there who were released by the Taliban. Maybe it could have been used to get our people out as we scrambled to leave the country. Biden oversaw a shambolic exit that left Americans behind. Now, he’s acting as if everything is fine while entrusting his State Department to handle future exits of Americans and anyone else who wants to leave. It won’t be successful. We have no troops on the ground. We have no leverage. And Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in way over his head with this position. He’s not our top diplomat. He’s a deer in the headlights. And the fact that China is rolling into Afghanistan should worry all of us, not least because China rolled Blinken in their first meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. China is making power moves since we’ve left—and they could be the newest occupiers of Bagram Air Base (via US News and World Report):

China is considering deploying military personnel and economic development officials to Bagram airfield, perhaps the single-most prominent symbol of the 20-year U.S. military presence in Afghanistan. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study about the effect of sending workers, soldiers and other staff related to its foreign economic investment program known as the Belt and Road Initiative in the coming years to Bagram, according to a source briefed on the study by Chinese military officials, who spoke to U.S. News on the condition of anonymity. A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday issued a carefully crafted denial of plans for an imminent takeover of the military airfield roughly an hour from Kabul, first established by the Soviets during their own occupation in Afghanistan and which at the height of the U.S. military presence there was its busiest in the world. "What I can tell everyone is that that is a piece of purely false information," Wang Wenbin told reporters Tuesday morning. China has repeatedly denied many of its other military deployments beyond its borders. However, the current consideration in Beijing is not for any pending movements, rather a potential deployment as long as two years from now, the source says. And it would not encompass taking over the base but rather sending personnel and supplies at the invitation of the government in Kabul – and certainly after the Taliban secures its rule.

Yeah, but we all know that in the fullness of time—the plans do require total control of the base. It’s a target. The entire nation with its $1 trillion+ in natural resources are a target. Beijing has not been shy about stating this as an economic initiative.