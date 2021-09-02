Project Veritas Scalps Pro-Antifa Teacher Who Admitted to Radicalizing His Students

Leah covered this first, but the repercussions were swift for one San Francisco-based teacher who was caught admitting to radicalizing his students. All of this was captured by Project Veritas. Gabriel Gipe, an AP government teacher, admits that he has 180 days to turn these kids into left-wing revolutionaries. It’s basically what every parent is railing against in school board meetings across the country. Critical Race Theory is all part of this as well—the attempted progressive hijacking of our education system. Even liberals are demanding we hit the brakes on this nonsense:

Days after a California teacher’s TikTok video boasting about how she told students to pledge allegiance to a gay flag went viral, Project Veritas has exposed more indoctrination in the classroom coming out of a Sacramento-area high school. An AP government teacher, who described himself as being “as far left as you can go,” was secretly recorded explaining how he radicalizes students in the classroom and encourages them to “show up for protests, community events, tabling, food distribution, all sorts of things” as extra credit. “I have 180 days to turn them [students] into revolutionaries,” teacher Gabriel Gipe said. His classroom has an Antifa flag, a gay pride flag, and a photo of Mao Zedong.

Well, this pro-Antifa activist is being shown the door. He’s expected to be fired (via Fox News):





In a letter, the Natomas Unified School District Superintendent Chris Evans wrote that Gabriel Gipe, a social studies teacher at Inderkum High School, would be terminated after Project Veritas found Antifa and Mao Zedong posters in his classroom and recorded him talking about indoctrinating his students. […] "As of today, this teacher was placed on paid leave because of his actions and choices in the classroom," Evans wrote. "Natomas Unified will be taking the legally required next steps to place the teacher on unpaid leave and fire the teacher." After the Project Veritas video emerged, the district’s internal investigation found Gipe responsible for numerous violations of its code of conduct.

As for the teacher who forced her students to pledge allegiance to a Pride flag, she’s been suspended. The enemy is within folks. And they’re targeting our children. They’ve been doing so for years.