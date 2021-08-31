Public School Teacher: 'I Have 180 Days to Turn [Students] Into Revolutionaries'

Days after a California teacher’s TikTok video boasting about how she told students to pledge allegiance to a gay flag went viral, Project Veritas has exposed more indoctrination in the classroom coming out of a Sacramento-area high school.

An AP government teacher, who described himself as being “as far left as you can go,” was secretly recorded explaining how he radicalizes students in the classroom and encourages them to “show up for protests, community events, tabling, food distribution, all sorts of things” as extra credit.

“I have 180 days to turn them [students] into revolutionaries,” teacher Gabriel Gipe said.

His classroom has an Antifa flag, a gay pride flag, and a photo of Mao Zedong.

“I have an Antifa flag on my [classroom] wall and a student complained about that — he said it made him feel uncomfortable. Well, this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you. Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values that this [Antifa flag] is antithetical to,” he recalled telling the student.

Gipe also praised China’s Cultural Revolution.

“You need a two-pronged system, which is exactly what Huey Newton and Fred Hampton [Black Panther Party] understood. You need propaganda of the deed -- your economics -- and cultural propaganda as well. You need to retrain the way people think. So, the Cultural Revolution in the 60s was fixing the problem that came about after the economic one,” he said. “What can we do now to root out this culture that keeps perpetuating hyper-individualism, hyper-competitiveness, capitalist exploitation and consolidation of wealth…I do think that it’s important to understand that as an extension of an economic revolution, they [Chinese Communist Party] were changing the base, and then they went to change the superstructure. You cannot change one without the other. You can’t have cultural shifts without the economic shift, and vice versa,” he said. “I think that for [left-wing] movements in the United States, we need to be able to attack both [cultural and economic] fronts. Right? We need to create parallel structures of power because we cannot rely on the state…Consistently focusing on education and a change of cultural propaganda. We have to hit both fronts. We have to convince people that this is what we actually need.” (Project Veritas)

The public-school teacher said he keeps tabs on his students’ political beliefs and pointed out that each year they are identifying as more and more extreme.

“So, they take an ideology quiz and I put [the results] on the [classroom] wall. Every year, they get further and further left,” he described. “I'm like, ‘These ideologies are considered extreme, right? Extreme times breed extreme ideologies.’ Right? There is a reason why Generation Z, these kids, are becoming further and further left.”

And Gipe is not alone in his beliefs at the school.

"There are three other teachers in my department that I did my credential program with -- and they’re rad," he said. "They’re great people. They’re definitely on the same page.”