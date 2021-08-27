Our Enemies Have Known That Joe Biden Couldn't Do the Job for Years

Know your enemy. That’s key in any conflict. It’s nothing new. You don’t need to be a member of the military or the intelligence community to know that. As Afghanistan descends into total chaos under Biden with our exit from the country after 20 years of war, it seems our enemies have known that he was a man who just could never handle the office. They’ve known this for years. Before he lit him up in Afghanistan, Osama bin Laden made it known that he did not want then-Vice President Joe Biden targeted in 2010 because he would lead the US into crisis if he were to assume the office of the presidency should anything happen to Barack Obama. He noted how Joe was simply unfit to lead—and that was to al-Qaeda’s advantage (via NY Post):

In the letter dated May 2010, the al Qaeda 9/11 mastermind wrote he had no assassination plots against Biden because he deemed him “totally unprepared” to lead the United States. Instead, bin Laden urged his followers to be on the lookout for then-President Obama. He told them there was a high priority to target aircrafts belonging to Obama and then-CIA director David Petraeus. “They are not to target visits by US Vice President Biden. The groups will remain on the lookout for Obama or Petraeus,” bin Laden wrote. […] “The reason for concentrating on them is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make Biden take over the presidency for the remainder of the term, as it is the norm over there. “Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the US into a crisis.

Well, that turned out to be eerily prescient. Joe Biden was going to remain on vacation as Afghanistan collapsed mid-August. He was at Camp David. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was on vacation as well. Initially, this administration was fine with not addressing this crisis for days. It took universal backlash from everyone, including the liberal media for Biden to come back and give a speech. Then, he went back on vacation. He said the airport was secure, and that it was easy for Americans to gain access to the airport in Kabul. False. Every reporter on the ground there said that was false. The Taliban set up checkpoints everywhere. They were beating Americans, taking their passports, and now two suicide bombers have killed American troops. It’s a warzone. We, for some odd reason, also gave the Taliban a list of Americans and key Afghan allies to be on the lookout for because we’re trusting them with security in the Kabul. It’s insane—and we just gave terrorists a kill list. And after all this, we’re going to leave Americans behind. Thousands remain stranded and we cannot get them out because Biden doesn’t want to upset the Taliban. He can’t do the job. Our enemies have known this for years, it was a good guess—and now they’re seeing Joe’s incompetence in real time.