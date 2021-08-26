Was This Where Biden's Detachment from Afghanistan Was Exposed?

Biden botched out withdrawal from Afghanistan. He caved to terrorists. We’re following their timeline. There was chaos at the airport in Kabul. Our allies feel betrayed, thousands of Americans are still stranded in the country. And now, we have US troops dead on the ground from today’s bombings around the airport. At least four US Marines are dead. A total of 11 service members have been killed. Given the chaos around the airport, this was coming. ISIS is on the prowl as is al-Qaeda and contrary to what Biden has been saying—it’s not easy to get to the airport if you’re an American marooned. The Taliban have checkpoints everywhere and they’re seizing passports. Biden’s response is to trust the Taliban, not expand the security perimeter which obviously was needed. The serial incompetence as we exited in a way more disgraceful than Saigon 1975 could be centered on Biden simply not caring about the situation.

How can the president of the United States be so wrong about his assessment on the ground? Reporters from all outlets refuted everything he’s said about the Kabul evacuation for days. When CNN, ABC News, and MSNBC cannot defend you, you know you’re peddling lies which Biden has done. He’s trying to gaslight which has made this situation worse. But only indifference and detachment can explain how the most informed man in the world on anything at a moment’s notice can be so wrong. Could it be traced back to how he took questions about Afghanistan on July 4? Politico clipped it:

Biden: “I’m not gonna answer any more questions about Afghanistan. Look. It’s 4th of July. I’m concerned that you guys are asking me questions that I’m gonna answer next week…I’ll answer all your negative questions, not negative, legitimate questions…”

It's apparent he never really cared about exiting the right way.

Well, that attitude explains how State Department memos from July were ignored about how the situation in Afghanistan was atrocious. It explains why those intelligence briefings were ignored. It explains why, as Americans are stranded in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, how he can devote half of his very late remarks this week on his domestic agenda. It’s how he wasted another address by just talking about COVID, masks, and vaccines. He doesn’t care so he thinks you don’t.

Reporter: "The quick fall of Kabul - was that a failure of intelligence?"



Thousands of Americans still trapped behind enemy lines and now dead American troops because these people didn’t have contingency plans.

We have no president.