Notice Anything Wrong about the Aircraft in the Defense Department's Tweet About Afghan Evacuations?

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: Tech. Sgt Gregory Brook/U.S. Air Force via AP

Look, I get that everyone right now involved in the chaos in Afghanistan is trying to score some good PR right now, but the Defense Department just took some buckshot to the face over tweet patting themselves on the back during these evacuations at Kabul. Our friends at Twitchy wrote about it. There’s a picture of Afghan evacuees boarding a C-17. The tweet reads, “Afghan civilians board US Air Force C-17 Globemasters at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.”   Yeah, there’s only one problem: It’s not our plane. It’s one from the United Arab Emirates.

They can’t even get the messaging right. That’s not our damn plane. The fish rots from the head, and Biden has been an utter failure in executing this withdrawal. First, it seems like the British were shut out of the security negotiations we were having with the Taliban. Also, the 82nd Airborne wanted to retake Bagram which would have provided a secure airport outside of Kabul to evacuate American citizens and key Afghan allies and their families. The Biden administration is refusing to answer probably because the real reason makes them look even more incompetent. We have thousands of Americans still trapped behind enemy lines. They’re stranded. Yes, we can contact them, but if they can’t leave for fear of being beaten or killed by the Taliban—they’re stranded.

The Biden White House knew throughout the summer that the Afghan government could collapse. From intelligence reports to State Department memos, it was all there. Joe just didn’t do the work. He can’t do the work. He has no idea what’s going on anymore.

