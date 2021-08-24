Notice Anything Wrong about the Aircraft in the Defense Department's Tweet About Afghan Evacuations?

Look, I get that everyone right now involved in the chaos in Afghanistan is trying to score some good PR right now, but the Defense Department just took some buckshot to the face over tweet patting themselves on the back during these evacuations at Kabul. Our friends at Twitchy wrote about it. There’s a picture of Afghan evacuees boarding a C-17. The tweet reads, “Afghan civilians board US Air Force C-17 Globemasters at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.” Yeah, there’s only one problem: It’s not our plane. It’s one from the United Arab Emirates.

Afghan civilians board @usairforce C-17 Globemasters at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. #HKIA pic.twitter.com/DgNpvW8xGx — Department of Defense ???? (@DeptofDefense) August 22, 2021

Guys, that’s not a US plane. https://t.co/RhUdrd5k9d — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) August 24, 2021

They can’t even get the messaging right. That’s not our damn plane. The fish rots from the head, and Biden has been an utter failure in executing this withdrawal. First, it seems like the British were shut out of the security negotiations we were having with the Taliban. Also, the 82nd Airborne wanted to retake Bagram which would have provided a secure airport outside of Kabul to evacuate American citizens and key Afghan allies and their families. The Biden administration is refusing to answer probably because the real reason makes them look even more incompetent. We have thousands of Americans still trapped behind enemy lines. They’re stranded. Yes, we can contact them, but if they can’t leave for fear of being beaten or killed by the Taliban—they’re stranded.

.@JenGriffinFNC came back with two devastating questions the Pentagon REFUSED to answer:



- Whether it's true the British are locked out of security negotiations with the Taliban and the U.S.

- Reports the Biden White House shut down 82nd Airborne's plan to reopen Bagram Air Base pic.twitter.com/2o85cqkEuE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 23, 2021

The Biden White House knew throughout the summer that the Afghan government could collapse. From intelligence reports to State Department memos, it was all there. Joe just didn’t do the work. He can’t do the work. He has no idea what’s going on anymore.