French Forces Doing Something in Afghanistan that Biden Officials Said Could Not Be Done

We’re a mess in Afghanistan. You all know this, but when the French can do something that we were told cannot be done by Biden officials—then, you know this is a cluster. The French were able to evacuate their citizens and the Afghans who had assisted them, along with their families, safely out of the country.

Two nights ago, French police escorted out of the embassy in the green zone of Kabul the French, Afghan and international families to whom ???? had offered shelter. The diplomatic and consular team of the embassy has taken care of them at the airport and they have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/FxqgU7oQ3z — David Martinon (@david_martinon) August 19, 2021

We cannot do this, our officials tell us. https://t.co/C08jQs2zhY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 20, 2021

Juxtaposed that with what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said concerning how the United States is incapable of collecting large amounts of Americans right now. We don’t have the capability. Yeah, that’s some real crackerjack talk coming from the folks leading our military. Not only that but both he and Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, fought in this war. They’ve lead troops. They’ve had to study this conflict. What were they doing because this chaotic scene just shows that nobody really knew what was going on?

REPORTER: "Do you have the capability to go out and collect Americans?"



DEFENSE SECRETARY AUSTIN: "We don't have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of people." pic.twitter.com/Mk60TX8iQo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2021

It’s well that Biden finally says that we’ll have troops in Afghanistan until every American is out. There’s still no plan. Right now, we’re staying but not venturing out to get our citizens. We’re trusting the Taliban to not hurt them. The same Taliban that’s going door-to-door killing Afghans who helped American troops. They’re just waiting until we leave to commence an operation of wholesale slaughter and rape.

Diplomacy is not back. Biden wouldn’t return calls from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was rightfully vexed over our disastrous exit. All our allies were caught off guard since we kept the in the dark. Leadership is not back. The adults are not back in the White House. These clowns thought they could go on vacation as the nation descended into pandemonium…with American citizens trapped.

We’re rolling C-squad in every aspect of governance here. Rudderless and incompetent maybe we should look to the French here, but only in this instance because they’re getting their people out. We cannot say the same right now, which is pathetic.