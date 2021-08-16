Well, It Looks Like MSNBC Has Become the Taliban's Voice in America

Donald Trump is banned on social media, but terrorist Taliban members can tweet and post at will. What’s wrong with that picture. What’s worse is that MSNBC decided to give this terrorist group carte blanche in an interview with Ayman Mohyeldin who pretty much took whatever this Taliban spokesperson said. Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck clipped this exercise in propaganda dissemination that MSNBC decided to permit on its airwaves. Is this giving material assistance to terrorists? What is this? Of course, they’re going to deny their executing people en masse. They’re not morons. MSNBC is the village idiot here for nodding to this terrorist’s propaganda talking points.

This is what MSNBC is up to right now. pic.twitter.com/d94ZTLORdk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin just takes this B.S. from the Taliban spokesperson after asking whether they're "committing mass executions": "These allegations are totally baseless. Totally wrong. They are the propaganda spread...to mislead the opinion of the world against us." pic.twitter.com/sHlj2GBxtO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

More Islamic propaganda from the Taliban spokesman that goes unchecked on claims about Taliban fighters going door-to-door: "I totally deny. If...they are posing as Taliban, they are not Taliban. They may be from the former [regime]...in order to create a bad name for us." pic.twitter.com/B5g7oJ6G97 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

Taliban terrorist masquerading as a spokesperson insists that Americans are going to be allowed to leave the country safely.



And MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin is just totally moving right along. pic.twitter.com/tD5hk9ro6G — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin: "Will you go after and punish those that worked with the Americans while they were there if they don't leave the country?"



Taliban spox: "We want them not to leave the country. To live a normal life. Our country needs them."



[Signal then cuts out] pic.twitter.com/M6lT7WIJuU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 16, 2021

The Taliban are executing surrendering Afghan government troops. They’re going door-to-door looking for Afghans who had assisted the US in the war effort. The brutality of Sharia law is coming back.

Leave it to MSNBC to roll out the red carpet to these guys. Someone should remind liberal America that the Taliban are the bad guys. I know they may have forgotten this because criticizing radical Islam and its terror groups is now white nationalism or something. The groups whose brutality they’ve rationalized because Trump was against Islamic terrorism are evil. Who didn’t get this memo? Then again, Mohyeldin had smeared war hero Chris Kyle as a racist who went on “killing sprees,” so I guess I can’t be entirely too shocked about this media hit.

MSNBC gave aid to terrorists. I know their ratings will never be as great as Fox News’ but selling out America for a few bucks. Shameful.