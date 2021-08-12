Second Amendment

What Is Going on in San Francisco? Woman Captured Leaning Out of Car with AK-47

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 4:00 PM
Who is this woman? Whatever the case, she might be the winner of badass female of the year. San Francisco Police are asking the public to identify this woman after she was caught leaning out of a vehicle with an AK-47 (or an AKS-74U). Frankly, at a second glance at the picture, it looks like the latter firearm. 

Look, crime is soaring in liberal cities and traffic might have been bad. It also perfectly shows that in some of the most anti-gun enclaves of the country, mayhem reigns. I mean, this is nuts, but it’s also pretty cool. If this woman has been arrested, she should receive a total and full pardon (via NY Post):

The San Francisco Police Department posted a photo of a woman hanging out of the passenger seat of a speeding Cadillac.

“During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47,” the traffic safety unit said in a tweet about the July 11 incident.

The vehicle from the Wild West scene was finally tracked down and seized Wednesday, police said.

A speed exhibition is a crime under California’s Vehicle Code 23109, KRON4 reported.

Police did not say whether the gun-toting woman or anyone else was arrested, or whether she pulled the trigger. The SFPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Post.

Let the woman go! Let her go! San Francisco is dealing with drugs, the homeless are still pooping everywhere, COVID, and kids suffering severe mental health issues due to the lockdowns. There are bigger fish to fry. I’m usually a law-and-order person, but this is an exception. Let’s just turn a blind eye on this one, cops. 

Most Popular