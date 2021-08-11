Toymaker's Recent Training Session About Babies Is...What You'd Expect from the Woke Left

So, we all know that liberals think that everything and everyone is racist. All white people are racist. Black cops are really agents of the KKK. White people serving empanadas are committing the sin of cultural appropriation. And now babies have been tossed into this woke meatgrinder. They can be racist. Yes, we may not know their intentions. We certainly can’t understand them since they have not acquired the power of language, but they can be racist. Who declared such a statement? A toymaker—Hasbro. They had a training session for their employees that warned adorable babies can be agents of racism. This was revealed in July. Daily Wire’s Chrissy Clark has more:

A whistleblower at Hasbro secretly recorded and disseminated one of the company’s training sessions that claimed babies as young as three months old can show racial preferences. Hasbro packaging engineer David Johnson shared internal training with Project Veritas, a right-wing guerrilla journalism organization. The training mimicked the teachings of Critical Race Theory and stated that kids “as young as two are already using race to reason about people’s behaviors.” […] The training continued to state that three, four, and five-year-olds can exemplify racial preferences and even show a “pro-white bias.” “By age three, children are already starting to apply stereotypes, and research shows that they also may use racist language intentionally at this age,” the training said. “White children at this age may report explicit or overt negative attitudes towards people of color … By age four, kids are showing a strong and consistent pro-white anti-black bias.” […] The lecture was given by The Conscious Kid, a California-based nonprofit linked to the “cancellation” of Dr. Seuss books and Nickelodeon’s race-based special. The Conscious Kid supports taking actions that “disrupt racism” in young children by promoting “age-appropriate” “anti-racist” literature. Hasbro’s training was executed by The Conscious Kid co-founder Kate Ishizuka-Stephens.

Oh, of course, the fun suckers who killed Dr. Seuss would believe this junk theory that babies can be racist. People have too much time on their hands. Also, not shocked at all that people who believe in this nonsense hail from the left-wing cesspool of California. These race-obsessed training sessions that have a ring to Mao’s Cultural Revolution have infected toymakers, soda distributors, and now the Pentagon. The woke mob has infected almost every cultural center of America and its institutions as companies fear being torched by social media mobs. They shouldn’t. Liberal Twitter is not America, and they can be ignored. Sadly, too many are fleeing for the hills in this fight.