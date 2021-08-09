Grab a Seat: Bill Maher Had a Segment on Critical Race Theory With Ben Shapiro

There are liberals who refuse to kowtow to the woke mob. Bari Weiss was one of those folks. She fled her job at The New York Times as an op-ed writer. Bill Maher, a comedian, is another target of the far left, which is evident on social media. He drives them nuts because he shreds liberal hypocrisy when it comes to coddling radical Islamic terrorism. He’s pro-free speech. He’s anti-political correctness. He’s not a conservative, but in lefty circles, he might as well be. Left-wing America is quite anti-free speech, pro-terrorist anti-cop, anti-reason, and utterly insane as of late.

So, it shouldn’t shock us that the debate between conservative Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire and MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance was lively. And by that, I mean, Shapiro owning Nance. Of course, left-wingers would disagree, but even former CNN producer Steve Krakauer noted that Shapiro brought facts, while Nance just offered insults. It was the perfect juxtaposition between how conservatives conduct themselves and how liberals react when their grand ideas are exposed as utter trash in less than 10 minutes. Maher even agreed that the white liberal obsession with defunding the police was going to get people killed.

Last night’s @BenShapiro and Malcolm Nance drama is a good Rorschach Test for intellectual honesty. Objectively, Shapiro brought facts, and Nance brought insults. It was an embarrassment for the MSNBC analyst. But if you hate Ben Shapiro, you likely had this takeaway... https://t.co/Fz47sSVqlG — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) August 7, 2021

.@AndrewHClark was dead on about this as well -- the longer Nance went on and on with petty snipes and surface level stuff he'd lob on, say, Joy Reid's show, the more Bill Maher seemed annoyed and tired of his shtick. https://t.co/XfT9fCxpZC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2021

Yet, a good chunk of Nance’s responses dealt with Donald Trump and the phantom threat he posed to Western civilization. Did anyone tell him that Biden has gotten cozy with Russia over Nord Stream 2? Does this mean Joe has a pee tape? Biden also cut aid to Ukraine which included arms. Is Joe a Russian agent? These were the questions lobbed for years when the script was flipped, so please while I roll my eyes at everything Nance said during this episode last Friday. Curtis Houck at Newsbusters clipped the main bouts, the clip where he notes that it doesn’t matter that Democrats control all branches of government because…Donald Trump was something. These people cannot move on—and it’s sad. The government collapsed in 1861. It was our only true constitutional crisis—and we endured it. These clowns think one bad election result is akin to that or something. It feels like it, which is why Trump Derangement Syndrome is just as annoying as it is entertaining.

After falsely claiming 40,000 people stormed the Capitol on 1/6, @BenShapiro SCHOOLS Malcom Nance's nonsense and dangerous conflation of all right-of-center Americans as terrorists.



Shapiro THEN points out that Nance has called him a "racist" who should be banned from D.C. pic.twitter.com/hgkr22uU08 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2021

UNREAL: Malcolm Nance then decides he has to lecture @BenShapiro about...Auschwitz and the Holocaust as a way of saying he has excused authoritarianism and coddled a modern-day dictator in Donald Trump



Ben: "Are you going to lecture me on the Holocaust?" pic.twitter.com/OrIYPzyX60 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2021

After pointing out that, contrary to the behavior of leftists, Donald Trump isn't in power and #Tucker only went to the small country of Hungary, "people are actually experiencing top-down control from the government," which, as per the balance of power, are all Democrats. pic.twitter.com/YhV3hn62mG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2021

Amazing: MSNBC's Malcom Nance defends The New York Times (even though it "sucks" sometimes) and then dismisses the fact that Democrats have control over Congress and the WH, saying that America is instead under the authoritarian nose of Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/YDOI4W0vEO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2021

This is a demolition -- @BenShapiro asked Malcolm Nance a very basic question about why wasn't he thrown in jail when his books came out about Donald Trump during the Trump presidency.



Nance then argued Trump probed he has control over TV when he temporarily was off MSNBC... pic.twitter.com/DSuy7RQxGa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2021

WATCH: In only 65 seconds, @BenShapiro gives the best and most substantive definition of critical race theory you'll ever hear or read. pic.twitter.com/7pXXIxQHo6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2021

After saying @BenShapiro belongs to the side that doesn't want things like the Chinese Exclusion Act taught in schools, Malcolm Nance then accuses Shapiro of being someone who wants to ensure that future generations defend the Confederacy and deny slavery existed pic.twitter.com/a1ZoxRW9HB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2021

Showing how much he has a deep-seated hatred for people on the right, Malcom Nance jokes to @BenShapiro that Fox News viewers deny the existence of "viruses" (i.e. Covid-19) in much the same way they supposedly deny that racism and slavery have existed pic.twitter.com/3wnfEE9ihN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2021

After jokingly saying that @BenShapiro demeans guests and takes them out of context at the @realDailyWire, Shapiro levels the boom: "Malcolm, I appreciate that but I will comfort myself by sleeping on my bed made of money." pic.twitter.com/qqgyX3rjRv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2021

Here’s the full clip:





Well, that was fun. It's a nice reminder that CRT is academic fraud and not grounded in any fact.