Critical Race Theory

Grab a Seat: Bill Maher Had a Segment on Critical Race Theory With Ben Shapiro

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Aug 09, 2021
Source: Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

There are liberals who refuse to kowtow to the woke mob. Bari Weiss was one of those folks. She fled her job at The New York Times as an op-ed writer. Bill Maher, a comedian, is another target of the far left, which is evident on social media. He drives them nuts because he shreds liberal hypocrisy when it comes to coddling radical Islamic terrorism. He’s pro-free speech. He’s anti-political correctness. He’s not a conservative, but in lefty circles, he might as well be. Left-wing America is quite anti-free speech, pro-terrorist anti-cop, anti-reason, and utterly insane as of late. 

So, it shouldn’t shock us that the debate between conservative Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire and MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance was lively. And by that, I mean, Shapiro owning Nance. Of course, left-wingers would disagree, but even former CNN producer Steve Krakauer noted that Shapiro brought facts, while Nance just offered insults. It was the perfect juxtaposition between how conservatives conduct themselves and how liberals react when their grand ideas are exposed as utter trash in less than 10 minutes. Maher even agreed that the white liberal obsession with defunding the police was going to get people killed. 

Yet, a good chunk of Nance’s responses dealt with Donald Trump and the phantom threat he posed to Western civilization. Did anyone tell him that Biden has gotten cozy with Russia over Nord Stream 2? Does this mean Joe has a pee tape? Biden also cut aid to Ukraine which included arms. Is Joe a Russian agent? These were the questions lobbed for years when the script was flipped, so please while I roll my eyes at everything Nance said during this episode last Friday. Curtis Houck at Newsbusters clipped the main bouts, the clip where he notes that it doesn’t matter that Democrats control all branches of government because…Donald Trump was something. These people cannot move on—and it’s sad. The government collapsed in 1861. It was our only true constitutional crisis—and we endured it. These clowns think one bad election result is akin to that or something. It feels like it, which is why Trump Derangement Syndrome is just as annoying as it is entertaining. 

Here’s the full clip:


Well, that was fun. It's a nice reminder that CRT is academic fraud and not grounded in any fact. 

Most Popular