Oh, So That's How Some Outlets Protected the DC Mayor Who Violated Her Own COVID Mask Mandate

Don’t shoot the messenger is an axiom that is not honored when it comes to protecting Democrats or their narratives. It’s 'open fire.' With the Delta variant going around and making liberals scared again, the nation’s capital isn’t on lockdown, but masks are back. Well, unless you’re Ms. Bowser, who was caught not wearing one inside while attending a wedding over the weekend. The rules do not apply for the political class. That’s what we’re seeing again. That’s why everyone has had it with the mask mandates. There really isn’t much of a defense for this at all. The mayor was caught red-handed flouting her own rules.

When encountered by the Washington Examiner, Mayor Bowser confirmed that she officiated the maskless, indoor wedding, but when asked why she was violating her own mask mandate, her security retinue quickly escorted her away. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj pic.twitter.com/xozhIupSin — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

The authorities tasked with quarterbacking the lockdown agenda of the medical experts lose credibility this way, of course. How can we pivot? Oh, have a magazine throw out there that the reporter, Tiana Lowe, who snapped the photo wasn’t invited to the wedding. I’m not kidding. They did an “UPDATE” tweet to note this development. The DC mayor was caught in a public relations pickle, so the liberal media went after the…reporter? Welcome to clown town, everyone. And yes, the publication was brutally mocked for trying to make this a thing:

UPDATE: The Washington Examiner writer who published photos of Mayor Bowser maskless at a wedding over the weekend was not invited to the wedding. https://t.co/Tc9MYIspsZ — Washingtonian (@washingtonian) August 2, 2021

What? Is the position of the Washingtonian that media outlets should only report on things they were officially invited to? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 2, 2021

Mayor pictured violating her own mask order and Washingtonian targets the reporter who broke the story. ?????? https://t.co/7xXVcj3CWr — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 2, 2021

UPDATE: The Washington Post reporter who published details of the call between Gen Flynn and Ambassador Kislyak was not a participant of the call.



cc @mayapottiger @Cernovich pic.twitter.com/Icw1QACC5n — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 2, 2021

Hats off to the Washingtonian for taking a bold and overdue stance against journalism https://t.co/WIXAJ0Pikg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 2, 2021

UPDATE: Upton Sinclair was not invited to meatpacking plant in Chicago. https://t.co/Xr3BZIq78L — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 2, 2021

Oh, and apparently this isn’t the only time where the rules for the political elite were either flouted or modified to accommodate certain celebrations. Hours prior, the mayor was photographed with comedian Dave Chappelle celebrating her birthday. The mask mandate, her mask mandate, went into effect shortly thereafter. Coincidence? Hell no.