Oh, So That's How Some Outlets Protected the DC Mayor Who Violated Her Own COVID Mask Mandate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Aug 03, 2021
Don’t shoot the messenger is an axiom that is not honored when it comes to protecting Democrats or their narratives. It’s 'open fire.' With the Delta variant going around and making liberals scared again, the nation’s capital isn’t on lockdown, but masks are back. Well, unless you’re Ms. Bowser, who was caught not wearing one inside while attending a wedding over the weekend. The rules do not apply for the political class. That’s what we’re seeing again. That’s why everyone has had it with the mask mandates. There really isn’t much of a defense for this at all. The mayor was caught red-handed flouting her own rules. 

The authorities tasked with quarterbacking the lockdown agenda of the medical experts lose credibility this way, of course. How can we pivot? Oh, have a magazine throw out there that the reporter, Tiana Lowe, who snapped the photo wasn’t invited to the wedding. I’m not kidding. They did an “UPDATE” tweet to note this development. The DC mayor was caught in a public relations pickle, so the liberal media went after the…reporter? Welcome to clown town, everyone. And yes, the publication was brutally mocked for trying to make this a thing:

Oh, and apparently this isn’t the only time where the rules for the political elite were either flouted or modified to accommodate certain celebrations. Hours prior, the mayor was photographed with comedian Dave Chappelle celebrating her birthday. The mask mandate, her mask mandate, went into effect shortly thereafter. Coincidence? Hell no.  

