Read the Nate Silver Tweet That Caused COVID Panic Peddlers to Have a Total Meltdown

You know things have gone off the rails when Nate Silver is being attacked by the Left. The data scientist/pollster/number cruncher who often irks conservatives has done well throughout this whole COVID fiasco to infuriate panic-driven liberals. Silver has called out the false narratives about the levels of infection and especially noted that there were a lot of “bad takes” about Florida’s handling of the virus. Now, his latest tweet about the pandemic in the wake of new mask mandates and the Delta variant has set off liberals again. It’s nothing controversial.

“Honestly as long as you're vaccinated and not in some sort of special circumstance you should choose to live your life however you want under COVID but don't mistake overcaution for virtue or wisdom,” he wrote.

The fury provoked by this benign tweet is amazing. Nate essentially said do whatever you want, just don't act like "over-caution" endows you with unique virtue/wisdom. Seems reasonable. But lots of people demand their "over-caution" be exalted as the only morally righteous option https://t.co/jwkhImqLmo — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 30, 2021

Everyone's been in this "lane" for a year and a half. "Follow the science" people want us all to indefinitely obey the daily commands of a volatile, notoriously inconsistent medical-technocracy pic.twitter.com/4PYTxpCaQV — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 30, 2021

The responses are classic. It’s the mosh pit of insanity and science fiction-based CDC talking points—all in one toxic cocktail. The good thing is that Silver mostly disregards the moron who attack him on both sides, but how is this problematic? Get the shot and live your life. That’s what experts used to say pre-COVID.

“The fury provoked by this benign tweet is amazing. Nate essentially said do whatever you want, just don't act like "over-caution" endows you with unique virtue/wisdom. Seems reasonable. But lots of people demand their "over-caution" be exalted as the only morally righteous option,” commented liberal writer Michael Tracey. Both Tracey and ex-Rolling Stone writer Matt Taibbi both had great pieces on vaccine hesitancy, why it’s happening, and how snobby Democrats are pretty much quarterbacking the effort to keep vaccination rates stagnant with their endless campaigns of coercion and scorn against the unvaccinated. Bashing these people is exactly what not to do. And we’ve said this endlessly, the hesitation is also partially the fault of the experts who have decided to become Democratic operatives in the past 18 months. If you can’t live your life post-vaccination, then what’s the point. People will ask if it works—and they have. For those with questions about its long-term effects, well, the government just flipped you off by offering a $100 bribe instead. Shove your questions, take the money, and get the shot. Epic fail on the messaging front. And most of all, this is America. You can choose to not get vaccinated. I may disagree but I don’t view you as sub-human like the Left does or will participate in their mob tactics to force people to get the needle. The Left wants total and complete control. They can’t have folks sitting on the fence.

Overall, COVID deaths are still low, and some reports show that the regional spikes with Delta are tapering off. We’re done with this nonsense, left-wingers. If you want to stay inside, that’s fine, but the rest of us will be outside enjoying the dog days of summer. And with no masks.