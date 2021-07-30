A Lot of Health Care Workers Are Refusing to Get the COVID Vaccine...The Reasons Are Not Shocking.

We’ve heard it’s the Republicans who are at fault for the return of the mask mandates and the spreading of the Delta variant. Well, liberals are saying that of course. It’s conservative media that’s fanning the flames. There’s more nuance to this problem and you all know. The least of it is not being that vaccinations have always been a sensitive topic in America. When it comes to kids, it’s even more intense. There’s also the aspect that a lot of people don’t like being told what to do and there is a limit in telling what adults can and cannot do in some areas. It’s a fact of life. Forty percent of New York City public school employees are unvaccinated. I doubt these are voracious readers of conservative media.

And now, the Left’s snobbery and incessant need to coerce people with whom they disagree is about to crash into the wall. Why? Well, are health care workers part of this supposedly unlearned pro-Trump cult? I ask because a significant number of them are not vaccinated. About a quarter of health care workers in the US have not received the COVID vaccine and don’t plan to any time soon.

NBC News sat down with some nurses and a respiratory therapist about why they’re hesitant. They have questions. They’re worried about the long-term effects and shocker—they don’t really trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Who could blame them? With the experts’ inability to give science-based advice, you can see why a lot of folks are waiting. The recent memo circulating around the CDC was rejected by peer review, so we’re reminded once again that the CDC is not God. They’re flawed. They’re not oracles. And the consistent f-ups warrant all of us to mute them when they go on television.





This person apparently lives in the NYC area. The counties with the lowest adult vaccination rates in the NYC area are the Bronx and Brooklyn. (See latest NYT data.) We're supposed to attribute this problem to "selfish Republicans"? Delusional https://t.co/olEwZlj2tl — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 30, 2021

According to the latest Kaiser Family Foundation data, 51% of whites in Florida are vaccinated compared to 26% of blacks. Clearly what explains this disparity is Fox News and the "Gateway Pundit" https://t.co/f6gLjigNtx — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 29, 2021

Collier County, FL

2020 Election: Trump 67% Biden 32%

Adult vaccination rate: 64%



Leon County, FL

2020 Election: Biden 64% Trump 35%

Adult vaccination rate: 50%



But yeah "partisanship" as framed by the national media must always be the one factor that everyone fixates on — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 29, 2021

I got vaccinated in April. I had COVID last November as well. This was my choice. And I knew about the blood clotting issue before I got the Johnson and Johnson shot as well. I knew the risks. I saw they were VERY rare—I was more likely to develop clots when I was infected last year—than through this shot.

I still don’t see how someone, like a liberal, could literally lose sleep or have their day ruined because someone didn’t want to get the shot. The CDC has done well to undercut their own agenda item. They even said this week that COVID might be a few mutations away from being vaccine-resistant. So, what are you doing? Trying to boost vaccination rates because you just delivered a headshot to that goal. No—this was done to generate more panic. In a sick way, we know the CDC is a political arm of the Democratic Party’s top ally—teachers’ unions. They colluded to keep schools closed; we saw the emails. So, there’s politics in the mix. Yes, nurses—question away. You’re not alone, but do Democrats bash these people. Weren’t they hailed as heroes by Biden, the media, and everyone else? And now, with the Left going all Genghis Kahn on the unvaccinated—do they turn their swords on people treating those infected?

Eventually, every boomerang liberals chuck will circle back and clobber them.