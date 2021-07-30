coronavirus

A Lot of Health Care Workers Are Refusing to Get the COVID Vaccine...The Reasons Are Not Shocking.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
A Lot of Health Care Workers Are Refusing to Get the COVID Vaccine...The Reasons Are Not Shocking.

Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

We’ve heard it’s the Republicans who are at fault for the return of the mask mandates and the spreading of the Delta variant. Well, liberals are saying that of course. It’s conservative media that’s fanning the flames. There’s more nuance to this problem and you all know. The least of it is not being that vaccinations have always been a sensitive topic in America. When it comes to kids, it’s even more intense. There’s also the aspect that a lot of people don’t like being told what to do and there is a limit in telling what adults can and cannot do in some areas. It’s a fact of life. Forty percent of New York City public school employees are unvaccinated. I doubt these are voracious readers of conservative media. 

And now, the Left’s snobbery and incessant need to coerce people with whom they disagree is about to crash into the wall. Why? Well, are health care workers part of this supposedly unlearned pro-Trump cult? I ask because a significant number of them are not vaccinated. About a quarter of health care workers in the US have not received the COVID vaccine and don’t plan to any time soon. 

NBC News sat down with some nurses and a respiratory therapist about why they’re hesitant. They have questions. They’re worried about the long-term effects and shocker—they don’t really trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Who could blame them? With the experts’ inability to give science-based advice, you can see why a lot of folks are waiting. The recent memo circulating around the CDC was rejected by peer review, so we’re reminded once again that the CDC is not God. They’re flawed. They’re not oracles. And the consistent f-ups warrant all of us to mute them when they go on television. 


I got vaccinated in April. I had COVID last November as well. This was my choice. And I knew about the blood clotting issue before I got the Johnson and Johnson shot as well. I knew the risks. I saw they were VERY rare—I was more likely to develop clots when I was infected last year—than through this shot.  

I still don’t see how someone, like a liberal, could literally lose sleep or have their day ruined because someone didn’t want to get the shot. The CDC has done well to undercut their own agenda item. They even said this week that COVID might be a few mutations away from being vaccine-resistant. So, what are you doing? Trying to boost vaccination rates because you just delivered a headshot to that goal. No—this was done to generate more panic. In a sick way, we know the CDC is a political arm of the Democratic Party’s top ally—teachers’ unions. They colluded to keep schools closed; we saw the emails. So, there’s politics in the mix. Yes, nurses—question away. You’re not alone, but do Democrats bash these people. Weren’t they hailed as heroes by Biden, the media, and everyone else? And now, with the Left going all Genghis Kahn on the unvaccinated—do they turn their swords on people treating those infected? 

Eventually, every boomerang liberals chuck will circle back and clobber them. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Read the Nate Silver Tweet That Caused COVID Panic Peddlers to Have a Total Meltdown
Matt Vespa
Fact Check the Left: Yes, Biden Got Owned By Reporter for Past Remarks About Masks and the COVID Vaccine
VIP
Matt Vespa
'No Restrictions, No Mandates': DeSantis Moves to Block School Mask Requirements, Empower Parents
Spencer Brown

The CDC's Mask Panic Over COVID Has Been Shredded By New Figures...From the CDC
Matt Vespa
Biden's DOJ is Trying to Bully States Into Keeping Pandemic Voting Measures
Katie Pavlich
CNBC Unintentionally Shreds WaPo's Pro-Biden Propaganda on the Economy
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular