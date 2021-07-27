Andrew Cuomo Declares War on New York's Attorney General

So, I take it that Andrew Cuomo’s office expects bad news to come from the various probes of misconduct that have been lobbed against him? The New York Attorney General Letitia James is said to be wrapping up numerous probes. The governor’s office seemed confident he’d be cleared of any wrongdoing. Now, Cuomo’s thugs appear to be ready to shank the state’s first black attorney general for getting political. It’s quite a turn of events. It’s Jekyll and Hyde worthy, to be honest. Cuomo’s office is now engaging in a war to chip away at James’ credibility (via Politico):

When James is done with her work, Cuomo assured the public, everyone will see he had done nothing wrong. “I ask the people of this state to wait for the facts from the attorney general's report before forming an opinion,” he said at the time, refusing calls to resign. Nearly five months later, James and the outside attorneys she hired to conduct the work appear close to wrapping up the inquiry after interviewing the governor last weekend. But Cuomo’s top aides no longer seem convinced James will deliver the findings their boss had promised and staked his future on. In recent days and weeks, the governor’s communications team has sprinkled comments about any investigation-related news with assertions that James — the first Black woman to hold statewide office in New York — is using the probe to launch her own run for governor next year, when Cuomo may seek a fourth term. “The continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the attorney general’s review,” Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo’s communication director and a senior adviser, said in a statement after news of the governor’s interview emerged in The New York Times. By Wednesday, the jabs had become so blatant that fellow Democrats had started to cringe, and the head of a separate legislative impeachment investigation sent Cuomo a very public reprimand.

Cuomo’s office has bullied members of the state legislature. His office has bullied members of the press. These guys are grade-A a**holes so should we be shocked that the governor’s office is now declaring war on the AG? The feds are gone. The Democrat-run Department of Justice doesn’t care about his negligence in the COVID nursing home fiasco, a scandal that was unearthed and investigated by James. It was she who noted that a) Cuomo’s nursing home order probably spread the virus and b) his office undercounted COVID nursing home deaths by 50 percent.

There’s also no reason for Cuomo to act this way other than he’s bored and is craving attention. No matter what is found—nothing is going to happen. The COVID nursing home death scandal is by far the worst one he's faced. State Democrats talked a big game about impeachment. Nothing happened. This is Democratic Party-run New York. They’ll humiliate you. They’ll even say not-so-nice things, by they’re not going to dump Cuomo. He has healthy approval numbers. He’ll probably get re-elected if he runs again. The man is going anywhere, so he can stop acting like a mob boss. Also, the paranoia exhibited here is rather explicit.