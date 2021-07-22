nfl

The NFL Just Delivered a Shot Across the Bow Regarding Players and COVID Vaccinations

Well, it’s possible that a potential number-one seeded team for the 2021 NFL playoffs could lose their spot if they don’t act responsibly regarding COVID. There will be no postponements this season it would seem. Whatever team has a COVID outbreak will just forfeit the game if it can't be rescheduled. Oh, and no one gets paid. No one. NFL reporter Tom Pelissero had a thread about the league’s latest move which is a shot across the bow to those who choose to not get vaccinated. It’s not mandatory policy, but it pretty much gives ample warning for those who decide to roll the dice.

Per Peliserro:

The NFL just informed clubs that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week season in 2021 due to a COVID outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will FORFEIT and be credited with a loss for playoff seeding, per sources. 

Massive implications.

[…]

The league intends to play its entire 272-game schedule over 18 weeks (17 games per club). And this is key:

"We do not anticipate adding a '19th week' to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season."

Play on time or don't play.

Other key competitive aspect of today's memo: 

Vaccinated individuals who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to duty after two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Unvaccinated individuals still subject to mandatory 10-day isolation period.

More strong language from today's NFL memo:

"Every club is obligated under the Constitution and Bylaws to have its team ready to play at the scheduled time and place. A failure to do so is deemed conduct detrimental. There is no right to postpone a game."

[…]

If a game is cancelled and cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week scheduled due to a Covid outbreak, neither team’s players will receive their weekly paragraph 5 salary."

You read that right: NOBODY GETS PAID.

It’s an insight into how some businesses will not mandate vaccinations but will bring down the hammer of Thor on organizations that end up having flare-ups. Is it worth the risk? The ripple effect could be that teams force their players to get the shot, so they don’t risk the fallout. We'll see how this goes.

So far, some marquee players, like Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins tweeted, “Never thought I would say this, But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL.”

It’s been deleted, but you can expect similar reactions from players in the coming days. 

