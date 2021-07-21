RINO

Here We Go Again: Liberal Media Fawns over Liz Cheney Bashing McCarthy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 4:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Here We Go Again: Liberal Media Fawns over Liz Cheney Bashing McCarthy

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is okay being the punching bag for the Republican base. She’s committed to being a willing participant in the Democrats’ January 6 hit job committee which has no other purpose than smearing Donald Trump and his supporters as domestic terrorists. That’s the goal. Cheney ripped into Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for pretty much not wanting to be a puppet for the Democratic Party’s attack machine.

“Any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the constitution and a commitment to the rule of law, and Minority Leader McCarthy has not done that,” she said today. That’s not what this is about, Liz. 

Reagan wrote today how Nancy Pelosi booted the Republicans McCarthy had selected for this select committee. Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) were excluded. This move allowed McCarthy to blast the committee as a circus which it is, and his selections had its intended effect. 

“The rhetoric around this from the minority leaders and from those two members is disgraceful,” added Cheney. “The idea that any of this has become politicized is really unworthy of the office that we all hold."

Spare me. What happened on January 6 was a riot. It was not an insurrection. It was not akin to the Civil War, the 9/11 attacks, or Pearl Harbor. If we’re looking at terrorism here, whatever happened to the pipe bomber? Yeah, the person who placed pipe bombs at the offices of the Republican and Democratic National Committees? Whatever happened there? Everyone seems to know where this is going but oblivious Liz Cheney who is still causing trouble and remains a thorn in the side of the party that no longer wants any part of her. The only people who still 'like' her are liberal journalists weaponized for remarks for their aims given that she's from a prominent Republican family. They probably hate her. She's the daughter of 'Darth Vader.' At the same time, Lizzy seems perfectly happy bathing in the afterglow of the liberal media's coverage.

She got booted from her leadership position. The only remedy left is to beat her in a primary. Someone needs to talk to somebody. Organize this. make sure the field isn’t too big and find some quality people out there in Wyoming because we can pick her off at the ballot box. More people in the state voted for Trump than her in 2020. There’s room to maneuver. Let’s get it done.  

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Communications Director Admits They’re Trying to Censor Conservative News Sites
Katie Pavlich
LA Tech Professor Tweets Support for Rand Paul's Neighbor
Rebecca Downs
Rand Paul’s Criminal Referral for Dr. Fauci Has Officially Been Delivered
Katie Pavlich
Poll: American Women Are Not Fans of Kamala Harris
Rebecca Downs
Senate Republicans Block Vote on Infrastructure Bill
Rebecca Downs
Judges Just Ruled Against Trans Youth Laws the Biden DOJ Went After
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular