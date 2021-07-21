Here We Go Again: Liberal Media Fawns over Liz Cheney Bashing McCarthy

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is okay being the punching bag for the Republican base. She’s committed to being a willing participant in the Democrats’ January 6 hit job committee which has no other purpose than smearing Donald Trump and his supporters as domestic terrorists. That’s the goal. Cheney ripped into Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for pretty much not wanting to be a puppet for the Democratic Party’s attack machine.

“Any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the constitution and a commitment to the rule of law, and Minority Leader McCarthy has not done that,” she said today. That’s not what this is about, Liz.

Reagan wrote today how Nancy Pelosi booted the Republicans McCarthy had selected for this select committee. Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) were excluded. This move allowed McCarthy to blast the committee as a circus which it is, and his selections had its intended effect.

McCarthy in stmt says:



“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.” — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 21, 2021

“The rhetoric around this from the minority leaders and from those two members is disgraceful,” added Cheney. “The idea that any of this has become politicized is really unworthy of the office that we all hold."

asked if Pelosi's decision helps McCarthy's "messaging" to discredit Jan 6 committee, Cheney replies: "absolutely not"



she is - fiercely - standing her ground against McCarthy as a defender of the truth and the Constitution rather than the short-term interests of her party — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 21, 2021

Liz Cheney on the Jan. 6 select committee: "The rhetoric around this from the minority leaders and from those two members is disgraceful."



"The idea that any of this has become politicized is really unworthy of the office that we all hold." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 21, 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney says one of the two lawmakers Speaker Pelosi rejected "may well be a material witness to events that led to" the Jan. 6 attack. https://t.co/hPo777vDoI — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 21, 2021

>@Liz_Cheney is STILL ON BOARD with select committee - and torches McCarthy.

"At every opp @GOPLeader has objected to allowing the American people to understand what happened on 1/6.... This investigation must go forward." — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) July 21, 2021

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney calls Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's rhetoric surrounding the 1/6 cmte "disingenuous"



She says at every opportunity the House Republican Leader "has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened" on January 6 — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) July 21, 2021

"I think that any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the Constitution and a commitment to the rule of law, and Minority Leader McCarthy has not done that." — Rep. Liz Cheney pic.twitter.com/oZAmzwJQEv — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 21, 2021

Spare me. What happened on January 6 was a riot. It was not an insurrection. It was not akin to the Civil War, the 9/11 attacks, or Pearl Harbor. If we’re looking at terrorism here, whatever happened to the pipe bomber? Yeah, the person who placed pipe bombs at the offices of the Republican and Democratic National Committees? Whatever happened there? Everyone seems to know where this is going but oblivious Liz Cheney who is still causing trouble and remains a thorn in the side of the party that no longer wants any part of her. The only people who still 'like' her are liberal journalists weaponized for remarks for their aims given that she's from a prominent Republican family. They probably hate her. She's the daughter of 'Darth Vader.' At the same time, Lizzy seems perfectly happy bathing in the afterglow of the liberal media's coverage.

She got booted from her leadership position. The only remedy left is to beat her in a primary. Someone needs to talk to somebody. Organize this. make sure the field isn’t too big and find some quality people out there in Wyoming because we can pick her off at the ballot box. More people in the state voted for Trump than her in 2020. There’s room to maneuver. Let’s get it done.

Ok @GOPLeader, what are you going to do about @Liz_Cheney? — The Columbia Bugle ???? (@ColumbiaBugle) July 21, 2021

Liz Cheney's internal polls must be SO BAD that she has finally figured out that her only future in politics is in the Democrat Party...So of course ?? https://t.co/nwRJfGLyIN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 21, 2021