After Reinstating Mask Mandate, Here's the COVID Death Toll from LA County. Prepare to Be Angry Again.

Okay, enough. Enough now. I don’t mean to marginalize death from COVID, but panic porn peddlers just need to put it away right now because the latest fatality figures from LA County are beyond absurd if you want to make an argument for the new mask mandate. The county recently reimposed the mask mandate, even for the vaccinated, due to the spread of the Delta variant that isn’t more lethal and doesn’t make you sicker. Also, we’re back to the same store-bought masks that Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted does next to nothing when it comes to curbing COVID spread; it’s in his emails. So, what are we even doing here, folks? A mental safety blanket is not a replacement for sound public policy that's based in science. This is science fiction. We’ve known that for months.

On airplanes, which has never been a source of superspread EVER, passengers must still wear masks. Is it grounded in science? No. According to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, It’s out of respect. So, no—it’s another science fiction sideshow. It’s meant to keep people on edge, but back to LA County. Only nine people died of COVID over the weekend. Nine—out of a county with a population of a little over 10 million. As of July 18, only four new deaths have been reported.

Nine people in LA County died of COVID yesterday, all unvaxxed. Nine people. There are 10 million people in LA County. Ten million. The notion that requiring masks on vaccinated people right now will do anything at all is, of course, utterly ridiculous. But in fact, (1/3) — David L. Bahnsen (@DavidBahnsen) July 17, 2021

if it does anything, it will hurt the cause of more people getting vaccinated, as the only messsge it portrays is, “we will never let you out of this.” These bureaucratic tyrants are not merely bad at science, and bad at politics, but above all else, they are bad at human (2/3) — David L. Bahnsen (@DavidBahnsen) July 17, 2021

nature. And they deserve the fervent civil disobedience and mockery that people of any intelligence and agency will now exhibit. (3/3) — David L. Bahnsen (@DavidBahnsen) July 17, 2021

Reportedly, all the people who died were unvaccinated. Again, for the very people who think we should all be vaccinated, the messaging has been put through the meat grinder again. New mask mandates and LA County isn’t alone, send the message that a) the vaccine doesn’t work, and b) even if you get it, you’ll be locked down forever.

Writer David Bahnsen noted that the only way this madness will end is if people en masse stop following the dictatorial science fiction-based nonsense Fauci and his quack squad have peddled for months. With these figures, there’s no way the vaccinated should be forced into lockdown mode again. Breakthrough infections are rare. We have three vaccines. I don't know what else to say. It's your choice to get vaccinated, and they do work, but the experts are doing a crackerjack job undercutting their own initiatives. Is it on purpose to keep this thing going in order to get this vaccine passport tracking plan going? I don't know. I wouldn't be shocked given the level of rot from the lockdown gestapo.