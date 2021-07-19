coronavirus

After Reinstating Mask Mandate, Here's the COVID Death Toll from LA County. Prepare to Be Angry Again.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
After Reinstating Mask Mandate, Here's the COVID Death Toll from LA County. Prepare to Be Angry Again.

Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Okay, enough. Enough now. I don’t mean to marginalize death from COVID, but panic porn peddlers just need to put it away right now because the latest fatality figures from LA County are beyond absurd if you want to make an argument for the new mask mandate. The county recently reimposed the mask mandate, even for the vaccinated, due to the spread of the Delta variant that isn’t more lethal and doesn’t make you sicker. Also, we’re back to the same store-bought masks that Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted does next to nothing when it comes to curbing COVID spread; it’s in his emails. So, what are we even doing here, folks? A mental safety blanket is not a replacement for sound public policy that's based in science. This is science fiction. We’ve known that for months.

On airplanes, which has never been a source of superspread EVER, passengers must still wear masks. Is it grounded in science? No. According to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, It’s out of respect. So, no—it’s another science fiction sideshow. It’s meant to keep people on edge, but back to LA County. Only nine people died of COVID over the weekend. Nine—out of a county with a population of a little over 10 million. As of July 18, only four new deaths have been reported.  

Reportedly, all the people who died were unvaccinated. Again, for the very people who think we should all be vaccinated, the messaging has been put through the meat grinder again. New mask mandates and LA County isn’t alone, send the message that a) the vaccine doesn’t work, and b) even if you get it, you’ll be locked down forever. 

Writer David Bahnsen noted that the only way this madness will end is if people en masse stop following the dictatorial science fiction-based nonsense Fauci and his quack squad have peddled for months. With these figures, there’s no way the vaccinated should be forced into lockdown mode again. Breakthrough infections are rare. We have three vaccines. I don't know what else to say. It's your choice to get vaccinated, and they do work, but the experts are doing a crackerjack job undercutting their own initiatives. Is it on purpose to keep this thing going in order to get this vaccine passport tracking plan going? I don't know. I wouldn't be shocked given the level of rot from the lockdown gestapo. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Parents Sue D.C. Mayor, Other Officials for Allowing Minors to Receive Vaccine Without Parental Consent
Landon Mion
McConnell's Refusal to Cave to Trump Saved the Fillibuster
Landon Mion
Delta Panic Spreads: NYC Health Committee Chairman Wants to Bring Back the City's Mask Mandate for All
Spencer Brown
Fed Up Democrat Border Town Sues DHS to Stop Relocating Migrants to Their Area
Julio Rosas
Senators Urge U.S. Olympic Committee to Prohibit Athletes from Using Digital Yuan in 2022 Olympics
Madeline Leesman
Marsha Blackburn on Facebook Censorship: We Shouldn't 'Mirror Authoritarian Regimes' Like Cuba
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular