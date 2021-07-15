If New Study Holds Up, Do We Even Need COVID Vaccine Boosters? Also, This Isn't Breaking News.

I’m sick of this COVID nonsense, but like Hunter Biden’s crack cocaine addiction, the liberal media can’t stop using and peddling panic that luckily is losing its effect since we have three vaccines. With the Delta variant around, we must be reminded of two things. One is that all three vaccines are effective against the variant. ALL THREE. Second, it’s not more lethal and it doesn’t make you sicker. Is it more transmissible? Sure, but with the most at-risk population, those who are 65 and older, already fully vaccinated for the most part—the big spike we saw over the holidays are not coming back, much to the chagrin of the liberal media who wants to keep us afraid for all time.

Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines, which most Americans have received, hold up well, as does Johnson and Johnson’s cocktail. As Reuters reported, like Pfizer and Moderna, J&J’s vaccine produces a strong antibody response that does not wane.









The latter suffered another setback with very rare reports of nerve damage. Over 8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered. This isn’t a serious issue, neither were the reports of blood clots. To put things into perspective, if you had COVID, you had a greater chance of forming clots than from receiving the J&J vaccine. If you’re a woman and take birth control pills, your odds of forming clots from that are immensely higher than if you had the J&J shot.

The point is all three vaccines are effective against all variants and prevent death and hospitalization. Even now, the experts say the Delta variant will cause a more regional issue than a national one. That’s good news. That means the narrative to re-impose lockdowns, mask mandates, and other aspects of medical fascism aren’t going to stick. We’ve all moved on, sorry. We’re not waiting for the scared folks to come out of their basements. People are going outside, enjoying the summer, baseball, and the beaches. But with this variant hysteria, there’s this talk about boosters. There’s talk about going door-to-door to check vaccination status. You know the experts are mulling mandatory vaccinations. Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying three-year-olds should wear masks. And then there’s Jen Psaki who said that the vaccine can kill you, but you should still get vaccinated. She was referring to the messaging on this front. You simply cannot make this up.

Did Jen Psaki just claim that vaccines "can still kill you"?



A moment later she says that "we need to be clear and direct about our messaging." pic.twitter.com/OY1tlAM2zZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2021

Also, there’s talk of COVID boosters. Can we pump the brakes for a second here? For the folks who say, ‘follow the science,’ that died a quick death. For months, it’s been replaced by science fiction. You still need to wear a mask on airplanes out of respect or something. That’s not science—and air travel has NEVER been a source of so-called superspread. You can stop wearing masks after vaccination. Acquiring immunity from COVID after you’ve recovered from infection is something that’s also ignored by scientists. And COVID remains a virus with a 90+ percent survival rate.

Also, I cannot cite how many studies that show the long-lasting immunity that comes from initial vaccination.

I mean, this isn’t breaking news.

WBUR from May:

A new study that focused on the immune response to COVID-19 in patients who contracted mild cases found that antibody production lasts up to a year and may last a lifetime. Vaccines heighten the antibody response and are crucial in protecting those who developed asymptomatic COVID-19 or never contracted the virus at all, the study finds. Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Ali Ellebedy, senior author on the study and professor of pathology and immunology at the Washington University of St. Louis, about his findings.





And Good Morning America also cited a study from NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins showing long-lasting immunity post-vaccination. For those who have received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines—pay attention. It is a small study. I want to make that clear, but 14 vaccinated people after 15 weeks had their lymph nodes biopsied and found a lasting cellular immune response from COVID. Dr. Darien Sutton said these types of cells can last for decades (via Director’s Blog NIH):

The new study was conducted by an NIH-supported research team led by Jackson Turner, Jane O’Halloran, Rachel Presti, and Ali Ellebedy at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis. That work builds upon the group’s previous findings that people who survived COVID-19 had immune cells residing in their bone marrow for at least eight months after the infection that could recognize SARS-CoV-2 [2]. The researchers wanted to see if similar, persistent immunity existed in people who hadn’t come down with COVID-19 but who were immunized with an mRNA vaccine. To find out, Ellebedy and team recruited 14 healthy adults who were scheduled to receive both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Three weeks after their first dose of vaccine, the volunteers underwent a lymph node biopsy, primarily from nodes in the armpit. Similar biopsies were repeated at four, five, seven, and 15 weeks after the first vaccine dose. The lymph nodes are where the human immune system establishes so-called germinal centers, which function as “training camps” that teach immature immune cells to recognize new disease threats and attack them with acquired efficiency. In this case, the “threat” is the spike protein of SARS-COV-2 encoded by the vaccine. By the 15-week mark, all of the participants sampled continued to have active germinal centers in their lymph nodes. These centers produced an army of cells trained to remember the spike protein, along with other types of cells, including antibody-producing plasmablasts, that were locked and loaded to neutralize this key protein. In fact, Ellebedy noted that even after the study ended at 15 weeks, he and his team continued to find no signs of germinal center activity slowing down in the lymph nodes of the vaccinated volunteers. Ellebedy said the immune response observed in his team’s study appears so robust and persistent that he thinks that it could last for years.

And who is really pushing the third shot? Pfizer. Boosters are not recommended for J&J recipients either. Again, if we’re going to ‘follow the science’ shouldn’t we wait and learn more about antibody responses? Yes, everyone is different for sure. Just adds more to the reasoning behind halting the push for boosters to look more into how long immunity lasts. It could be a lifetime post-vaccination or even post-recovery.

The experts are not oracles. They’re certainly not giving impartial advice either. They wanted Trump out and emails show how the Centers for Disease Control colluded with teachers’ unions to keep schools closed, which kept kids from learning and exacerbated the mental health crisis that’s struck that demographic due to lockdown mania from the Left. The lockdowns that didn't not work, much like how store-bought masks do nothing to curb COVID spread which was something that Fauci admitted in his past email exchanges that have been revealed.

If you’re unvaccinated, that’s your choice. There are three vaccines. They’re all available. That’s all I’ll say.

But before we get into a booster frenzy—the science, which liberals are supposedly the part of, says we should slow down.