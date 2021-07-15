Former Fox News Host Told the Truth About the January 6 Riot...And It Probably Infuriated Liberals

Megyn Kelly may have angered the Trump base. She left Fox News when her contract expired, but then had a weird stint at NBC News. She’s been all over the place, but she offered her take on the events of January 6 which is the latest obsession with the Democratic Party. No one cares about this but liberals and especially those with social media accounts. Inflation is causing the price of everything to rise. Family budgets are being retooled as we speak. The American people have more to worry about right now than the feelings of the corrupt political class who are still traumatized by what happened. Was it a riot? Sure. Was it worse than the 9/11 attacks or Pearl Harbor? No. I mean, please keep talking about it if it means no tax increases, gun confiscation, or other lefty policy initiatives because an ungodly amount of time and resources is going to be wasted on this event that everyone has moved on except for the weak sauce politicians. So, does Kelly agree with the ongoing and fake narrative that January 6 was an insurrection (via NY Post):

Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly is calling out national news outlets for misrepresenting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in their coverage. “There’s no question the media represented this as so much worse than it actually was,” the cable news vet said on her podcast. She went on to note that mainstream media commentators and journalists have extended the words and actions of some of the people at the Capitol that day to all supporters of President Donald Trump. […] “So they got tarred by the actions of some losers who went a different way. And then the media did what it does, which is any bad behavior gets attributed to the entire group of Trump supporters.” Kelly criticized her former peers on network news for lacking “nuance” in their coverage of the event, adding, “It wasn’t an ‘insurrection.’ It wasn’t.”

No, it wasn’t, yet this false narrative has taken hold in the minds of liberal Americans because facts don’t matter anymore. There was the other narrative that Trump supporters killed Capitol Police officers, namely Officer Brian Sicknick. Nope. He died of natural causes leaving just Ashli Babbitt the sole person to have been shot and killed by police inside the building. Kelly is hardly alone. It’s no shock that the liberal/progressive reporters who were skeptical of the Russian collusion nonsense are also in agreement that this wasn’t an insurrection, and that we have yet another example of the liberal media being drama queens again:

Of course it wasn't. But the media spent 5 years tossing around every histrionic term -- treason, traitor, Kremlin agent -- so they now only know how to express themselves in the most unhinged and hysterical manner. Hence, a 3 hour riot becomes an *insurrection.* https://t.co/dew3SfcMMV — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 13, 2021

It's not just a semantic quibble. The fact that nobody has been charged with fomenting insurrection doesn't stop them from using the term. That's because it's crucial to keep fear levels elevated to justify the full range of authoritarian measures they're undertaking in its name. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 13, 2021

You just don't get it! Here's the definition of "insurrection," which of course gets neutrally applied to all events that meet the definition's criteria. That's why the violent seizure of the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis in May 2020 was labeled an "insurrection." Oh, wait pic.twitter.com/PrTrW0XwUv — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 13, 2021

Antifa called their own actions in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and elsewhere “uprisings” and even “insurrection,” but the press calls them “racial justice protests.” — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 14, 2021

No doubt this brought angry liberals to full froth. Kelly was trending on Twitter for a bit due to the uproar from social media liberals. For everyone else, they were wondering if they could pay the electric bill after the spike in prices from their last grocery run.