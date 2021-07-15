Former Clinton Strategist Fires Warning Flares Again About Woke Democrats

This isn’t the first time he’s warned about this brand of Democrat, and it won’t be the last. James Carville isn’t a conservative, but he’s gunning to be added to the Left’s enemies list for merely being reasonable. The man is a hardcore liberal but being the brains behind Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign—he knows what sells and what doesn’t. If anything, Democrats should hear him out more since he knows how to connect with the very people the party needs to reconnect with to sustain their majorities. Luckily, with Democrats increasingly more ‘woke’ and more insane, they’re not going to that and hopefully, we can have a red wave in 2022. Yet, Carville zeroes in on the problem facing Democrats, which is that the ones on the Hill are more concerned about proper pronouns than doing anything (via Fox News):

Democrats are allowing a “noisy wing of our party define the rest of us,” says James Carville.



“These people are kind of nice people..They’re naive and all into language and identity, and that’s all right. They’re not storming the Capitol, but they’re not winning elections.” pic.twitter.com/KkaicoHlG5 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 14, 2021

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville is once again criticizing his own party for putting wokeness over its constituents. The "Ragin' Cajun" blamed what he called "noisy" Democrats for the party's shaky performance in recent elections, telling CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday that people are more interested in how to improve their lives than "somebody else's pronouns." "People want candidates to address their lives. Biden did a little worse, but he did better with suburban women. He did better with veterans … We did lose traction with Black voters and Hispanic voters, and I think part of that is we got identified by the defund the police and the language police, and that’s not who Biden is," Carville said after Cuomo pointed out that in the 2020 presidential election former President Donald Trump gained ground amongst inner city voters, while President Biden gained ground within the suburbs.

This isn’t the first time Carville has ripped his party for focusing on messages that simply are not popular. On forgiving college debt, which is heavily supported by Liz Warren, Carville said bluntly that people have worked to put themselves through college for decades.

“They don’t want to hear this s**t.”

He also said that terms like “Latinx” are more confined to the break rooms of college academia. No one talks like this, no one who is normal talks like this. The Ragin Cajun highlights the byproducts of too many white college-educated liberals swelling the ranks of the party. They’re noisy. They’re ideological. And they have all the messaging strategies that will ensure Democratic Party defeats. No one is that ideological, not even traditional Democratic-supporting voter blocs, hence the exodus of black and Latino voters over the ‘defund the police’ antics, which Carville also highlighted was a poison pill for Democrats. But you know they’ll continue pushing this stuff folks—it’s all about the feelings with liberals.