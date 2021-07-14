Everyone Take a Seat. Keith Olbermann Has Some Thoughts on the Second Amendment

Well, Keith Olbermann decided to pop his head out of the bunker to give a lecture on the Second Amendment. Yeah, you might want to grab a drink or seven if you want to watch. To put it simply, it’s an attempt at gaslighting us on gun rights. According to Mr. Olbermann, the Second Amendment doesn’t mean we can own firearms. Despite the text, which is clear, and eons of legal precedent, Olbermann says owning guns isn’t a right. He wasn’t alone either. That’s the new rule. If you don’t like something, just invent stuff and see if it flies. These guys have an entire industry and a major political party there to give them cover. They got away with lying about Russian collusion and Hunter Biden’s laptop, so why not try and slip this piece of illiterate history through the cracks.

Olbermann decided to offer this lecture to remind people that he’s still around, I guess. It also comes at a time when a potential mass shooting could have happened during the MLB All-Star game. You might not know about this because there hasn’t been much reporting about it. Why? Well, the suspect isn’t a white guy.

The 2nd Amendment does NOT authorize gun OWNERSHIP! pic.twitter.com/cdfx4qg0WA — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 13, 2021

The text of the amendment is very plain.



"the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed"



The amount of gaslighting people on the left use in regards to the Second Amendment is amazing.



Keep doesn't mean own. The people means the states. https://t.co/HCwjqcZWzL — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 14, 2021

"The right of the people to keep and bear arms" doesn't refer to people owning guns. Instead, it refers to regulation of state militias? This is the argument you bellowed out with such confidence and condescension? https://t.co/lUGeBOtSn9 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 14, 2021

It’s all ALL CAPS so it must be correct, huh?

