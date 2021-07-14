Keith Olbermann

 @mvespa1
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 2:00 PM
Everyone Take a Seat. Keith Olbermann Has Some Thoughts on the Second Amendment

Source: AP Photo/Charles Sykes

Well, Keith Olbermann decided to pop his head out of the bunker to give a lecture on the Second Amendment. Yeah, you might want to grab a drink or seven if you want to watch. To put it simply, it’s an attempt at gaslighting us on gun rights. According to Mr. Olbermann, the Second Amendment doesn’t mean we can own firearms. Despite the text, which is clear, and eons of legal precedent, Olbermann says owning guns isn’t a right. He wasn’t alone either. That’s the new rule. If you don’t like something, just invent stuff and see if it flies. These guys have an entire industry and a major political party there to give them cover. They got away with lying about Russian collusion and Hunter Biden’s laptop, so why not try and slip this piece of illiterate history through the cracks. 

Olbermann decided to offer this lecture to remind people that he’s still around, I guess. It also comes at a time when a potential mass shooting could have happened during the MLB All-Star game. You might not know about this because there hasn’t been much reporting about it. Why? Well, the suspect isn’t a white guy. 

“Whether or not you’re going to watch tonight’s baseball All-Star Game, consider that they may have broken up a planned mass shooting there.

And ask yourself: why doesn’t the 2nd Amendment have the word “own” in it?

The 2nd Amendment does NOT authorize gun OWNERSHIP! ” tweeted Olbermann.

It’s all ALL CAPS so it must be correct, huh?

And as you know, this isn’t the first time the former ESPN and MSNBC host said something stupid:

