Nurses Union to CDC: Bring Back the Mask Mandate

Well, I guess we should have expected this to happen with the Delta variant. The nation’s largest registered nurses’ union is calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate the mask mandate to curb the spread of coronavirus. They already were against the loosening of regulations concerning the vaccinated. They say their call to reinstate the mask protocols is based on science, and that no vaccine is 100 percent effective. They can go shove it (via The Hill):

The National Nurses Union (NNU) in a Monday letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky requested that the agency reinstitute guidelines for all people to wear masks in public and in close proximity to those outside their household. NNU Executive Director Bonnie Castillo pointed to a 16 percent uptick in U.S. COVID-19 cases from last week, according to CDC data, as well as rises in case counts in more than 40 states and hospitalizations in more than 25 states as reasons to return to previous, stricter guidelines. “NNU strongly urges the CDC to reinstate universal masking, irrespective of vaccination status, to help reduce the spread of the virus, especially from infected individuals who do not have any symptoms,” Castillo wrote in the letter. “Our suggestions are based on science and the precautionary principle and are made in order to protect nurses, other essential workers, patients, and the public from Covid-19." The union also cited the World Health Organization’s (WHO) call for vaccinated people to continue wearing masks in public amid the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant. Several U.S. officials and experts have said the WHO’s guidance reflects the state of the pandemic worldwide, which overall has seen lower vaccination rates than the U.S. Castillo acknowledged that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness and death but noted “no vaccine is 100 percent effective, and the emergence and spread of variants of concern may reduce vaccine effectiveness.”

Oh, go to hell, lady. We’re done with all this stuff. The pandemic is over. Sorry, but states are loosening regulations and we’re not going back. All three vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. And the masks that you have fetishized don’t curb the spread of COVID. Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that store-bought masks do nothing to stop the spread so can we please stop the science fiction. Also, following the advice of the China-infested WHO as well?

We also remember last summer how all those health care workers cheered the mass protests after the death of George Floyd so spare us the lectures about protecting nurses and essential workers. You went woke and there’s no going back. That’s the diagnosis.