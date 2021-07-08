Is This for Real? *That’s* What the FBI Listed as Key Evidence in Latest Capitol Hill Riot Arrest?

There have been over 400 arrests in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, but we still need a select committee to figure out what happened or something. It’s this record of apprehension that shows what the Democrats really want: another avenue to attack Trump and his supporters. Maybe they can find another way to charge him or something. But you all knew this. The only people who seem to not get it is the anti-Trump GOP, namely Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY). We’re reminded daily by the liberal media and the Democrats that this was a terrible event akin to the American Civil War. It was a violent insurrection that almost overthrew our republic. It was just like the 9/11 attacks. The list goes on along with the hyperbole. Whatever seriousness about this event has now vanished with the latest arrest because look what the FBI listed as key evidence: it’s a Lego set. I’m not kidding.

This isn’t the Onion or the Babylon Bee. One of the folks recently arrested for his role in the riot had a full Lego set of the Capitol in his possession (via NY Post):

The FBI is building its case against an alleged leader of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot one Lego brick at a time. Investigators seized a “fully constructed US Capitol Lego set” from Robert Morss, 27, along with a notebook containing instructions on how to create a “hometown militia,” court records published by the Smoking Gun revealed. The suspect allegedly led rioters in “one of the most intense and prolonged clashes” against law enforcement officials trying to contain throngs of rioters, according to the outlet. Morss was wearing tactical gear and a “MAGA” hat as he led other President Donald Trump supporters who were trying to breach the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace, at one point ripping a riot shield from a Metropolitan Police Department officer, prosecutors alleged in court documents cited in the article.

This is what our FBI has become post-Trump, huh? Beware of the toys! Meanwhile, remember the dude who placed pipe bombs near the headquarters of both the Democratic and Republican National Committees? Whatever happened to that? Some asked that question when Lego man was taken into custody.

A fucking Lego model.



This is their smoking gun. — RBe (@RBPundit) July 7, 2021

Are we still looking for whoever planted those pipe bombs? Or are we just focusing on children’s toys? https://t.co/0GE5j0doqx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 7, 2021

DOJ's too busy seizing Lego sets to do things like find alleged bombers. https://t.co/pzty17aTwG — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 7, 2021

It wasn’t our nation’s best day for sure, but Pearl Harbor 2.0? No. And this revelation of a Lego US Capitol that was seized only adds to how Democrats have overblown this event. We’ve moved on. The nation has moved on. No one cares but the swamp creatures of DC.