If Democrats Remain Anti-Science, COVID Hysterics Will Continue

The pandemic is over, except that it isn’t. In truth, this thing is finished. We’re not going to see the massive spikes over the holidays. All three vaccines are effective against this new Delta variant including the one manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. Right now, the CDC says J&J recipients do not need a booster, it’s 82 percent effective against severe illness, and antibodies strengthen over time—all good things. We have three weapons that neutralize a virus that has a 90+ percent survivability rate. Is this variant more transmissible? Yes, but it’s not deadlier nor does it make you sicker. I had COVID and I also got the vaccine. I couldn’t care less about the variants. Every single one can be neutralized by the vaccines we developed, thanks to the Trump administration.

So, why does it seem like the media is still oozing to have more people get infected, get sick, and die from COVID? Well, it’s because nearly all Democrats think this pandemic isn’t over. And where do Democrats infest? The very areas where their liberal media allies reside, so the echo chamber is continuous (via Gallup):

Although a record-high 89% of Americans now say the coronavirus situation is improving, most are not yet ready to declare the pandemic over in the U.S. More than twice as many think the pandemic is not yet over (71%) than think it is over (29%). Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to say the pandemic is over, but significant differences also exist by gender, age and region of the country. These findings are from Gallup's June 14-20 probability-based web panel survey, which was conducted as increased vaccinations in the U.S. resulted in declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. These developments are likely instrumental in the public's growing belief that the coronavirus situation is getting "a lot" (46%) or "a little" better (43%).

Axios nixed their weekly COVID map for a simple reason: there’s no need to have one anymore. States are lifting mask mandates. Indoor capacity limits are in the trash can. Almost every state is either open or in the process of reopening. The disconnect regarding Americans feeling that the pandemic is not over, but optimism over the whole situation being at an all-time high is not shocking given how the experts and the media have bastardized their professions over this pandemic. People are getting the shot and moving on with their lives, as they should. The final nail in the coffin for the expert community was when Dr. Anthony Fauci, the COVID quack master, wrote in newly revealed emails that store-bought masks don’t work against curbing the spread of the virus. So, what the hell were we doing for the past year?

Liberals are glued to every word this liar hurls into the vortex, which is why I think we’re still going to suffer COVID hysterics. If that many people are still idiots about this virus, then this circus act will continue and Fauci will remain the headlining act. It still doesn’t negate the fact that this thing is over since once again we discount the tens of millions of Americans who already had the infection, recovered, and have acquired natural immunity. Those who were at risk got the shot right away. This was Donald Trump’s crowning domestic achievement for which he won’t get the credit he so richly deserves.

Even if we reach the 70 percent vaccination rate, which is ridiculous, the liberal media will find new ways to scare their audience to maintain their bunker mentality. Prior to Independence Day, some 40 percent of Democrats said they were afraid to attend BBQs and parties. If people want to stay home, that’s their business, but it’s time to get back to normal. And given how insufferable Democrats are regarding every issue under the sun, maybe it’s not such a bad thing they stay hidden from view.